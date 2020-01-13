Eat Piccolina's gelato lamington to support bushfire recovery

Piccolina is pledging 100 per cent of the proceeds from all gelato lamington sales from now until the end of March in aid of bushfire recovery. The chosen charity will change each month, but this month's profits will be going to Wildlife Victoria who is distributing donations to wildlife shelters and carers to help rebuild enclosures and continue caring for animals.

The gelato lamington will come in 'cake' form, made with discs of vanilla gelato, strawberry jam and sponge encased in a dark chocolate glaze, rolled in shredded coconut. Each lamington will set you back $12.80 and can be purchased from Piccolina's Collingwood, Hawthorn and St Kilda stores. Keep cool this summer while knowing your ice cream habits are going to a good cause.