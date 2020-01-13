Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Eat Piccolina's gelato lamington to support bushfire recovery
News / Restaurants

Eat Piccolina's gelato lamington to support bushfire recovery

By Jess Ho Posted: Monday January 13 2020, 3:05pm

Piccolina
Photograph: Supplied

Piccolina is pledging 100 per cent of the proceeds from all gelato lamington sales from now until the end of March in aid of bushfire recovery. The chosen charity will change each month, but this month's profits will be going to Wildlife Victoria who is distributing donations to wildlife shelters and carers to help rebuild enclosures and continue caring for animals.

The gelato lamington will come in 'cake' form, made with discs of vanilla gelato, strawberry jam and sponge encased in a dark chocolate glaze, rolled in shredded coconut. Each lamington will set you back $12.80 and can be purchased from Piccolina's Collingwood, Hawthorn and St Kilda stores. Keep cool this summer while knowing your ice cream habits are going to a good cause.

Need more ice cream? Here are our favourites in Melbourne. Want to do more conscious eating? Check out these restaurants and bars around Melbourne who are also donating money to bushfire recovery.

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Jess Ho

Jess Ho is intolerant to most things but believes you must tolerate the intolerable. She dislikes long walks on the beach (actually, beaches in general), romantic movies, sunny-day picnics and pigeons. You can usually find her standing in a corner being a curmudgeon. She used to have Twitter but stopped using it when they allowed more than 140 characters.

Latest news

    More news