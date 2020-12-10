MelbourneChange city
Subscribe
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Edinburgh Gardens, North Fitzroy, Melbourne
Photograph: Josie Withers

Edinburgh Gardens is facing a booze ban due to rowdy visitors

Yarra city council is considering the ban following complaints from residents

By
Nicola Dowse
Advertising

Getting together in a park with a couple of mates and a few drinks has become a staple form of socialisation in Melbourne this year. But being able to drink in the park could be banned in Fitzroy's Edinburgh Gardens this summer due to the rowdy behaviour, excessive drinking and littering by some visitors.

Yarra city council is considering whether to ban the consumption of alcohol within Edinburgh Gardens until February 1, 2021. Currently, drinking is permitted between 9am and 9pm in most parks and reserves across Yarra (which encompasses suburbs like Richmond, Fitzroy, Clifton Hill, Abbotsford and Collingwood). The ban proposal follows the complaints of local residents who say some visitors to Edinburgh Gardens have been engaging in excessive drinking, unruly behaviour, littering, drug use and using laneways as toilets. 

The council is also considering an alternative plan to combat the issues, which would have them work with police to manage concerning behaviour within Edinburgh Gardens.  

Keep in mind that drinking is already not permitted at all in Yarra's parks and reserves over the New Year's period (from 9pm Dec 30 to 9am Jan 1). The council will meet to consider the ban on Tuesday, December 15.

There are lots of parks to enjoy across Melbourne – here are some of our favourites

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.