Edinburgh Gardens is facing a booze ban due to rowdy visitors

Getting together in a park with a couple of mates and a few drinks has become a staple form of socialisation in Melbourne this year. But being able to drink in the park could be banned in Fitzroy's Edinburgh Gardens this summer due to the rowdy behaviour, excessive drinking and littering by some visitors.

Yarra city council is considering whether to ban the consumption of alcohol within Edinburgh Gardens until February 1, 2021. Currently, drinking is permitted between 9am and 9pm in most parks and reserves across Yarra (which encompasses suburbs like Richmond, Fitzroy, Clifton Hill, Abbotsford and Collingwood). The ban proposal follows the complaints of local residents who say some visitors to Edinburgh Gardens have been engaging in excessive drinking, unruly behaviour, littering, drug use and using laneways as toilets.

The council is also considering an alternative plan to combat the issues, which would have them work with police to manage concerning behaviour within Edinburgh Gardens.

Keep in mind that drinking is already not permitted at all in Yarra's parks and reserves over the New Year's period (from 9pm Dec 30 to 9am Jan 1). The council will meet to consider the ban on Tuesday, December 15.

There are lots of parks to enjoy across Melbourne – here are some of our favourites.