If there’s anywhere you can escape the madness of the city CBD without actually leaving it, the Royal Botanic Gardens is the place. Located on the city’s fringe, this expansive garden is home to a cool 8,500 plant species, zen lakes and lush lawns. Workshops, tours, walks and talks showcase the intricacies of the gardens – from star-gazing night tours in the Melbourne Observatory to science seminars, which explore the phylogeography of coconut. Plus, the Aboriginal Heritage Walk takes you on a journey into the history of the Koolin nation.
Melbourne is known as a city of artsy laneways and secretive underground bars, but sometimes you want a little break from all that culture and to fill your lungs with fresh air and your eyes with the sight of some gorgeous greenery. Our concrete jungle is offset by actual jungle, with gorgeous parks dotted in and around the city. When you're craving a little Mother Nature, head to one of these lush urban oases.
