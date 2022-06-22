Melbourne
Get us in your inbox

A woman lays on the grass looking at her phone in the sunshine
Shutterstock

The best parks in Melbourne

These Melbourne oases will help you get in touch with your green side

Written by
Time Out editors
Melbourne is known as a city of artsy laneways and secretive underground bars, but sometimes you want a little break from all that culture and to fill your lungs with fresh air and your eyes with the sight of some gorgeous greenery. Our concrete jungle is offset by actual jungle, with gorgeous parks dotted in and around the city. When you're craving a little Mother Nature, head to one of these lush urban oases.

Looking for something off the beaten path? We've also rounded up the best secret gardens near Melbourne

The best Melbourne parks

Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria
Photograph: Carmen Zammit

Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria

  • Things to do
  • Melbourne

If there’s anywhere you can escape the madness of the city CBD without actually leaving it, the Royal Botanic Gardens is the place. Located on the city’s fringe, this expansive garden is home to a cool 8,500 plant species, zen lakes and lush lawns. Workshops, tours, walks and talks showcase the intricacies of the gardens – from star-gazing night tours in the Melbourne Observatory to science seminars, which explore the phylogeography of coconut. Plus, the Aboriginal Heritage Walk takes you on a journey into the history of the Koolin nation.

Edinburgh Gardens
Photograph: Josie Withers

Edinburgh Gardens

  • Things to do
  • Fitzroy North

Not far from the North Fitzroy cafe strip, these 140-year-old gardens are an ideal place to laze about. The park is huge,  it's one of Yarra's largest parks at a whopping 24 hectares, and has a number of facilities (such as a skate park, barbecues, table tennis, lawn bowls and tennis courts) and is popular with inner-north picnic goers. 

Yarraville Gardens
Photograph: Alpha on Flickr

Yarraville Gardens

Despite its proximity to the docks and some major roads, Yarraville Gardens is a green and serene oasis in the west. Head here on sunny days to top up your tan in a little slice of nature. There's even a large off-leash dog area, alongside picnic and barbecue facilities and public toilets as well. 

Werribee Park

Werribee Park

  • Things to do
  • Werribee South

Acquired by the Victorian Government from the Catholic Church in 1973, the Mansion, riverine and formal gardens of Werribee Park have been restored to their former glory. The house itself oozes grandeur and makes for a picturesque background for a picnic. Nearby is the Victoria State Rose Garden – if you're visiting in spring, it's a true wonder. 

Fitzroy Gardens
Photograph: Emily Godfrey

Fitzroy Gardens

  • Things to do
  • East Melbourne

Take a stroll around Fitzroy Gardens and take in the natural landscape and historic sights, which are located throughout the gardens. Heritage highlights include Captain Cook’s 1755 family home uprooted from Yorkshire and re-assembled here in the 1930s, as well as a collection of fountains, statues, memorials and follies accumulated over the park’s 150 years. The star attraction? Well, that's gotta be the Spanish Mission-style conservatory.

Jawbone Flora and Fauna Reserve
Photograph: Parks Victoria

Jawbone Flora and Fauna Reserve

If you like bird spotting, Jawbone Flora and Fauna Reserve in Williamstown is for you. These wetlands have the Bay Trail run right through them, making it an excellent slice of parkland for walkers and cyclists, and there are a number of sections with wide-open lawns for activities as well as playgrounds. It's here you'll also find open grasslands, a saltmarsh and a mangrove conservation area if you're interested in learning more about the local wildlife. 

Flagstaff Gardens
Photograph: Freddy Rhoads

Flagstaff Gardens

  • Things to do
  • West Melbourne

Melbourne’s first public garden, Flagstaff Gardens was established in the 1860s and once offered views of Port Phillip Bay. These days, the park is a lovely place to take time out, have a picnic and share the sunset with friends. Hailed as one of the city's most popular parks, the space features manicured lawns and a garden brimming with eucalypts, Moreton Bay figs and elm trees, as well as a high vantage point overlooking the city. 

Royal Botanic Gardens Cranbourne
Photograph: David Mitchener

Royal Botanic Gardens Cranbourne

  • Things to do
  • Cranbourne

Little-known fact: the Royal Botanic Gardens has an equally cool sister in Melbourne's southeast. The Cranbourne division of the Royal Botanic Gardens specialises in native Australian flora and spans over 350 hectares. The gardens are home to over 170,000 plants, including those residing in the rugged Australian Garden, as well as a number of endangered Australian animals. 

Carlton Gardens
Photograph: Roberto Seba

Carlton Gardens

  • Things to do
  • Carlton

Carlton Gardens is a gorgeously landscaped Victorian-era park that sits among impressive company. It's here you'll find the heritage-listed Royal Exhibition Building and the Melbourne Museum. Go for a stroll early morning to see the park at its most eye-catching. 

Hays Paddock Park
Photograph: Carmen Zammit

Hays Paddock Park

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens
  • Kew East

Lauded as one of Melbourne's original and most inclusive parks, thanks to its very accessible playground, Hays Paddock Park was developed with some help from two local mothers, Danielle Blanden and Jenny Grahem, back in 2003. Both have disabled and able-bodied children and encouraged the City of Boroondara to develop a more accessible playground.

 

Treasury Gardens
Photograph: Josie Withers

Treasury Gardens

  • Things to do
  • East Melbourne

Famed for its large population of brushtail possums, Treasury Gardens is the perfect spot to nestle under a tree or sit water-side and eat lunch. The heritage-listed space can be found a short stroll from Victoria's Parliament Houe and boasts evergreen foliage in the form of palms, conifers and Moreton figs, while mature trees and crossing paths create a cathedral effect.

Plenty Gorge Parklands
Photograph: Visit Victoria

Plenty Gorge Parklands

It's not unheard of to run into a mob of kangaroos out in Plenty Gorge Parklands, which is about 20km from the CBD. Views of the Plenty River also draw visitors, as does the historic homestead. The landscape itself is shaped by volcanic activity, making for a rich and diverse landscape along Middle Gorge. Have a crack at fishing in Blue Lake, fire up a barbecue in the rec area and bring a tent as camping is permitted at the Nioka Bush Camp.

Westgate Park
Photograph: R Reeve

Westgate Park

  • Things to do
  • Port Melbourne

You might have spotted this peaceful wetland under the West Gate while you were stuck in traffic on the bridge above. Here you can enjoy views of the bay and city skyline, and spot native birds including swans, spoonbills, ibises and lorikeets. Westgate Park has also been known to turn a delicious shade of pink from time to time – you're most likely to see this happen during summer.

Braeside Park
Photograph: Visit Victoria

Braeside Park

Braeside Park in Melbourne's south is a great option if you want a park you can walk around – the Red Gum trail is popular, as is the Wetlands trail if you'd like to spot some birds. Free electric barbecues are available and there's an adventure playground too!

Albert Park
Photograph: Reinis Traidas

Albert Park

  • Sport and fitness
  • South Melbourne

Albert Park boasts 225 hectares of beautiful parkland including a picturesque lake and network of trails. The park includes an 18-hole golf course, golf driving range, walking and cycling tracks and water activities. Other facilities include picnic tables, barbecue areas, playgrounds, restaurants and toilets.

Elsternwick Park
Photograph: WikiCommons

Elsternwick Park

  • Sport and fitness
  • Brighton

It may have started off as a VFL stadium with space for over 15,000 spectators, but now Elsternwick Park features a lovely lake at the centre, making it perfect for summertime strolling. As for facilities? There are two playgrounds with innovative play equipment, along with lots of open spaces for dogs and humans of all sizes to play. 

Alexandra Gardens
Photograph: Colin Charles

Alexandra Gardens

  • Things to do
  • Melbourne

Located on the south bank of the Yarra River, this is a picturesque place for everything from lazy Sundays to family birthday parties and alfresco hangouts with pals. Whether you're checking out the line of boathouses or admiring the star-shaped garden bed, the historic parklands are the perfect spot to laze around and enjoy the great outdoors.

Karkarook Park
Photograph: Leslie Haworth

Karkarook Park

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens
  • Heatherton

Opposite a Bunnings on Warrigal Road is a hidden gem of a park. Karkarook Park doesn't look like much from the outside but drive in and you'll find an environmental oasis, full of native flora and fauna. An artificial lake is popular for kayaking and canoeing, and you can also try your hand fishing for rainbow trout or redfin. 

Ardrie Park

Ardrie Park

  • Things to do
  • Malvern East

Malvern East’s verdant jewel boasts epic views back over Melbourne, an excellent swing set and the chance to do some champion wedding photo bombing (not that you’re a jerk, but hey). A long boulevard of trees runs through the middle and there are Japanese gardens in which to find a nook and/or quiet cranny if you like to pretend you’re at the picnic at the end of the universe.

Melbourne Skypark
Photograph: Greta Costello/Supplied

Melbourne Skypark

  • Things to do
  • City Life

In 2018, an elevated green oasis opened in the city and it’s fully accessible to the general public. it's called a “skypark”, which naturally makes it sound a little like Kami’s Lookout from Dragon Ball, but it’s a little more grounded than that. The park is located above Collins Street beside Southern Cross Station and you can reach it by climbing a spiral staircase from the train station level.

Visit a local lavender field

Lavender fields in and around Melbourne
Photograph: Supplied

Lavender fields in and around Melbourne

  • Things to do

We all spend far too much time searching for the perfect Instagram shot, but these gorgeous lavender gardens are so good you’d be hard-pressed to take a bad photo. Best of all, they all come with their own cafés so you can enjoy lunch once you’ve finished frolicking amongst the flowers.

