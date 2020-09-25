Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right End 2020 right with this advent calendar full of Yarra Valley wine
De Bortoli advent calendar
Photograph: De Bortoli

End 2020 right with this advent calendar full of Yarra Valley wine

Move over chocolate – we want 24 bottles of wine for Christmas

By Cassidy Knowlton Posted: Friday September 25 2020, 10:23am
We've always loved the concept of advent calendars. The excitement of opening those little doors to find treats within, then waiting a whole day for the next treasure, is a masterclass in the joy of anticipation. 

But you know what's better than getting a tiny chocolate every day? Getting a bottle of wine. At least that's what the good folks at Yarra Valley winery De Bortoli think, and they've bringing back their wine advent calendar for 2020. And honestly, after the year we've just had, we think we need it. 

The box has 12 different varieties of red, rose, sparkling and white. There are 14 187ml piccolos and ten 200ml piccolos, and they include De Bortoli favourites like prosecco, chardonnay and rose. 

This year, De Bortoli has hidden a $1,000 wine voucher in one of the bottles, so there's the possibility of a very merry Christmas indeed. 

The box costs $139 and includes free delivery.

Hit the (virtual) road for spring in the Yarra Valley and get six brilliant wines, as well as recipes, crafts and seeds for planting delivered.

