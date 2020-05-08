Eurovision star Kate Miller-Heidke has curated an isolation playlist

If you’ve fully exhausted your music collection and are feeling a smidge daunted by the scale of Spotify or Apple Music, we have a solution. Eurovision star and alt-pop singer-songwriter Kate Miller-Heidke and Keir Nuttall (partners in music and life) have curated a playlist called Drama in the Lounge Room to share their isolation tunes with you.

The pair are currently in the midst of writing the music for MTC’s spring production of Shakespeare’s As You Like It, which will be the company’s first performance since it was forced to cancel roughly half its 2020 season in March. In their spare time, they’ve curated the Drama in the Lounge Room playlist to share what they’ve been listening to at home.

The playlist features 11 songs as well as commentary on why the particular tune made the cut. It features a song from of the couple’s favourite live performances, a song that inspired them to write the score for Muriel’s Wedding the Musical and even one of their son’s favourite songs (not to cast assumptions, but it is fairly obvious what song that is). Other highlights include songs from Fiona Apple, Tina Arena and Tropical Fuck Storm.



You can listen to the playlist via MTC Now or Spotify.

