Melbourne Theatre Company has cancelled all planned performances until September

Melbourne Theatre Company closed its doors and cancelled its current shows earlier this month to help prevent the spread of Covid-19. Today MTC has announced it has cancelled all performances in its 2020 season until September.

MTC released a statement saying it made the decision to cancel almost all of its 2020 productions “in order to ensure the Company survives this unprecedented time in our history and to prioritise our audiences’ health and welfare, and that of our staff, artists and wider community”.

The news means that MTC’s anticipated productions of Fun Home, Berlin, True West, Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes and The Heartbreak Choir will no longer go ahead this year, in addition to the already cancelled seasons of Torch the Place and Emerald City. The freshly canned shows will, however, get a run in MTC’s 2021 season, which is usually announced in early spring the year prior.



William Shakespeare’s As You Like It (directed by Simon Phillips who also directed MTC’s exquisite production of Shakespeare in Love) is scheduled to reboot the company in September, followed by Girls and Boys and Sunshine Super Girl.

