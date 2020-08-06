Ever heard of a cluster puzzle? You should try this cat one

This looks infinitely harder than an average puzzle – are you game to try it?

Look, we’ve all got to that point in our isolation where we’ll try anything new. For me, it was reading a horny faerie (no, that's not a typo) book that someone on TikTok recommended (no, really). For others, it’s this insane “cluster” puzzle that looks so dang hard I don’t even know if it’s even possible to complete.

Thames & Hudson currently sell a huge selection of puzzles, but this September, the brand will be releasing its first-ever cluster puzzle. But wait… what’s a cluster puzzle? It’s a somewhat rare type of puzzle that uses Escher-like tessellations instead of typical jigsaw-type puzzle pieces. They're usually quite pricey, made from wood and often not found in Australia.

This new puzzle – which is called “299 Cats (and a Dog): A Feline Cluster Puzzle” – has 300 uniquely shaped pieces. The puzzle comes with a frame that you have to build first (and it also helps with the outline) but then you remove it later as you start connecting the pieces.

Interested? You can preorder it on Booktopia here.





Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local food, drink and culture businesses in Melbourne. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.

Share the story