Explore Victoria with Fido thanks to this dog-friendly tour agency

Despite being man’s best friend, our canine companions are left out of a lot of our leisure activities. One Melbourne tour agency is changing that with a range of pooch-approved tours.

Gourmet Pawprints runs dog-friendly tours to some of Melbourne and Victoria’s favourite destinations including the Yarra Valley, Dandenong Ranges, Williamstown and Hanging Rock. Now you can explore the state without having to deal with your dog’s guilt-inducing whines and puppy eyes.

Hop on board the tour 45-seat tour bus (affectionately named Bella) with your pooch and enjoy a day filled with food, wine, walkies and lots and lots of good boys and girls. The bus is fully equipped to deal with the needs of your dog – you’ll find dog seat belts, snuggle blankets, a first aid kit and emergency vet details, towels and dry shampoo for beach days and plenty of storage for all your kit.

Indulge your pup with a doggy high tea in the Yarra Valley or sample the region’s best tipple while your dog enjoys the walk – and a massage. Gourmet Pawprints also run historic walking tours of Williamstown (with fish and chips included); pooch picnics where you’ll both enjoy a gourmet picnic basket; and truffle hunting tours where you can feast while your dog enjoys a truffle treasure hunt.



Happiness is directly proportional to the number of dogs you’re surrounded by, so head over to the Gourmet Pawprints website to find out more information.