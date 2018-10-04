FYI: There’s a whole map of Melbourne dedicated to the city’s trees

We’re lucky in Melbourne that so much of our urban jungle is lined with actual jungle. The leafy trees that line our city streets help prevent extreme heat events, filter the air and look pretty, too. But if you’ve ever looked up and wondered about the city’s trees, you’re not alone.

The Urban Forest Visual is an online, interactive map that marks every single tree in key urban areas in Melbourne. Not only that, but the map also lists the health and life expectancy of each tree and the genus it belongs to. For instance if you look at the Melbourne CBD tree data you can see there are lots of healthy London plane trees near the State Library of Victoria, but the same variety of tree in Collins Street’s ‘Paris end’ aren’t looking so crash hot.

The data map allows you to look up tree info in the Melbourne CBD, Carlton, Docklands, North, East and West Melbourne, Fishermans Bend, Kensington, Flemington, Parkville, South Yarra and South Bank, and you can filter the map depending on whether you want to see trees on the street or those in dedicated park areas. Got your eye on a specific arboreal citizen? You can also email individual trees if you need to report something – or if you just really love that tree!

To find out more about Melbourne’s trees and future greening projects, visit the Urban Forest Visual website.