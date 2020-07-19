Face masks will be made mandatory in Melbourne from July 23

Victorian premier Dan Andrews has announced that from 11.59pm on Wednesday, July 22 Victorians living in metropolitan Melbourne or Mitchell Shire will be required to wear a mask or face covering whenever they leave home for the four permissible reasons.

Andrews had previously requested that residents in those areas wear masks when unable to physically distance in public – such as when on public transport or shopping for essentials – but the request was not mandatory. From 11.59pm on July 22, these residents must wear a mask or face covering whenever outside or face a $200 fine. The announcement follows an additional 363 cases and three more deaths overnight.

You do not have to be wearing a hospital-grade face mask to leave home; residents can wear reusable cloth masks (two million of which are being produced and distributed by the government); a homemade face mask or a face covering (such as a scarf or bandana). Masks or face coverings are mandated for Victorians living in Melbourne or Mitchell Shire aged 12 and over. They can be considered for children under that age, but are not recommended for toddlers.

Masks or face coverings are mandated whenever you’re leaving home for essential reasons, but Andrews conceded there will be a few cases where you will need to remove your mask. These include if you have to go into a bank, or if jogging and it's impractical to wear a mask or face covering. However, you must bring a mask with you at all times and wear them whenever practical.

In schools, teachers will not have to wear a mask while teaching as it may be impractical. Students who can wear masks should wear masks so long as it does not impact their educational experience, and they should wear masks when travelling to and from school.

