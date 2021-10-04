Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp experience a worldwide outage

Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp and Facebook Messenger have all gone down in a major outage overnight. Facebook, who owns the aforementioned services, is aware of the outage but the cause is yet to be determined.

"We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products," Facebook said on Twitter.

"*Sincere* apologies to everyone impacted by outages of Facebook powered services right now. We are experiencing networking issues and teams are working as fast as possible to debug and restore as fast as possible," Facebook chief technology officer Mike Schroepfer said on Twitter.

The outage is said to have occurred at around 2.45am AEST, with outage website Downdetector noting a spike in user reports relating to the services at that time.

With social media services down (and slowly coming back), users will need to access their news directly via the source. We recommend you bookmark Time Out and visit this page for any updates, or to access the best of our city.