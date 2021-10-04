Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A person browses Facebook on a laptop
Photograph: Nghia Nguyen on Unsplash

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp experience a worldwide outage

The major social media network's sites have been down overnight

Written by
Rushani Epa
Advertising

Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp and Facebook Messenger have all gone down in a major outage overnight. Facebook, who owns the aforementioned services, is aware of the outage but the cause is yet to be determined. 

"We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products," Facebook said on Twitter.

"*Sincere* apologies to everyone impacted by outages of Facebook powered services right now.  We are experiencing networking issues and teams are working as fast as possible to debug and restore as fast as possible," Facebook chief technology officer Mike Schroepfer said on Twitter.

The outage is said to have occurred at around 2.45am AEST, with outage website Downdetector noting a spike in user reports relating to the services at that time.

With social media services down (and slowly coming back), users will need to access their news directly via the source. We recommend you bookmark Time Out and visit this page for any updates, or to access the best of our city. 

Here's what we know about the current restrictions in Melbourne...and when things will begin reopening.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.