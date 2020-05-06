Falls Festival will go ahead this summer with an all-Australian line-up

Summer is prime music festival time, but with the future of large gatherings in Australia still up in the air, we’re still unsure what music festivals post-lockdown will look like. One of Australia’s biggest music festivals, however, is throwing its hat into the ring by announcing its New Year’s festival will go ahead.

The team behind Falls Music and Arts Festival, held annually in Lorne, Marion Bay and Byron Bay, has announced they are working on a 2020/2021 festival. “We are excited to let you know that we are working towards a limited edition Falls Festival with an all Australian line-up!” says a post on the event’s Facebook page.

In a statement to subscribers released this morning, festival organisers were adamant that health and safety would be a priority if the festival goes ahead. “As the recovery process begins and more information becomes available, we will continue working with and taking direction from the health authorities.”

“Australia is home to some of the most exciting acts in the world and we see this special 'homegrown edition' as the perfect opportunity to give back to the Australian music industry who have been doing it tough through this [current crisis].”

There's a fair bit of uncertainty about when international travel can resume – even travel to New Zealand might not be happening for a little while. While Falls usually happens around New Year's Eve (more than six months away), there still might be restrictions on international visitors hence the festival's decision to go for an all-Australian line-up.

The festival is hoping to provide “maximum financial benefit” to the Australian music community, including all the artists, management, crew and more that work at the festival annually.

Last summer Falls Music and Arts Festival in Lorne was cancelled mid-way through due to extreme fire risk. You can sign up for updates on the festival on Falls’ website now.

Moon Dog Brewery is giving away 200 six-packs this Friday.

Create your own user feedback survey

Share the story