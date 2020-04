Federation Square’s a ghost town right now, haven’t you heard? But there is a silver lining – a huge chunk of Fed Square’s IRL offering has headed online in these uncertain times.

There’s tours of the Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia, plus a film club curated by ACMI. Maybe the coolest part is that Fed Square’s weekly free fitness classes are now available online. Fed Fitness instructional videos are available for Tai Chi, meditation, Qigong and yoga on Federation Square’s website.

