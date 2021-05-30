Online exercise classes you can do at home
From cardio and core strength to Pilates and power lifts, we've found the best online workouts
During times of uncertainty, a reliable routine can really help. If fitness is part of your daily ritual, you might be a little rattled by the fact that gyms are now closed (AGAIN) in Melbourne.
But don't worry, we've picked out some handy online workouts by local experts, so you can still get your heart pumping and those endorphins flowing in the safety of your own home.
Online exercise classes
Studios
Little Mandarin
This yoga and Pilates studio in Burwood Brickworks is currently offering free exercise classes over Zoom. There's mat Pilates, kids' yoga and yoga and meditation. Check it out here.
Energia Studios
Dance and fitness meet at Energia Studios. The team is offering a series of online classes right now with a pay-what-you-feel membership. You can check out what the studio is offering here (it includes everything from Zumba to Pilates, salsa and Dominican bachata).
Mellobarre
This health studio in Collins Square is running meditation, Pilates and yoga classes online. Head to the website to find out more and book in a spot.
Kaya Health Clubs
Pilates and yoga are Kaya's bread and butter, but with its two Melbourne gyms now closed, the team has decided to introduce Kaya at Home online workouts. The team will be streaming classes live on their social channels and posting shorter workouts on the website.
Chunky Move
Dance studio Chunky Move is offering online classes on its website. There are beginners and open contemporary classes available as well as guided improvisation and a class for over 50s.
Frame
This chic, southside-based personal training studio packages your gym needs into an easily digestible format. The husband-and-wife duo behind Frame understands the modern office worker's life, and they're offering virtual workouts that undo the damage of working from home – from just $10 a class.
Crunch Fitness
Crunch is a chain of gyms that has made its classes available online, with the same high-energy instructors whose enthusiasm regulars know and love. From boot camps to dance cardio, they’ve got you sorted.
Barre Body Online
This barre studio has an online library chock-a-block with workouts to get you pulsing and grand plié-ing into shape. You can do it at home, and you can now get your first two weeks free. All you need is a mat.
T Form
Boutique Pilates studio T Form is offering guided programs that you can do anytime and anywhere. You can sign up for a three-month T Form @ Home plan for $49 a month and it includes a free equipment pack. Head to the website for more information.
Life Hub
Aussie gym collective Life Hub is now doing recurring free online workouts – yes, free! They're available on the Life Hub Instagram page and are fine for people of all fitness levels. Check it out here.
Melbourne Djembe
Ever wanted to try African dance classes? This studio is now running classes via Zoom where you can try all-ages dance classes or even beginner live drumming classes. You can enrol in a five-week course or purchase a five-pass to use at any class. Find out more info here.
Apps
Centr, app store
Byron Bay local, extremely fit human and literal superhero Chris Hemsworth is making his fitness app, Centr, available to all new users totally free for a six-week trial period. The extended trial is up for grabs until the end of March, and it’s got meal plans as well as workouts for a totally holistic approach for your health kick.
28, app store
Once a Bachelor, always a personal trainer. Sam Wood is offering a taste of his recipes, workouts and wellbeing tips in the form of a free trial of his 28 app (it's usually $58.99 a month).
Nike
The Nike Training Club and Nike Running Club apps are both free and include a range of workouts, training plans, tips and guidance from sports stars and celebrated trainers.
Aaptiv, app store
You can choose audio or video cardio and strengtrh workouts and filter by intensity, length and type of music. Intimidated by the prospect of a long workout? No stress, Aaptiv has plenty that are ten minutes or less. Want to train for a marathon? Aaptiv has programs for that too. There are meditation, stretching and sleep session for chiller vibes.
Personal training
Precision Performance Coaching
This Melbourne-based personal training service is offering current and prospective clients a range of training options while they're at home. There are virtual PT sessions available and currently some outdoor training sessions (available as long as the government deems them OK). PPC personalises all training options to the client. Head to the website for more information.
