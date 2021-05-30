Online exercise classes you can do at home

Little Mandarin



This yoga and Pilates studio in Burwood Brickworks is currently offering free exercise classes over Zoom. There's mat Pilates, kids' yoga and yoga and meditation. Check it out here.

Energia Studios

Dance and fitness meet at Energia Studios. The team is offering a series of online classes right now with a pay-what-you-feel membership. You can check out what the studio is offering here (it includes everything from Zumba to Pilates, salsa and Dominican bachata).

Mellobarre

This health studio in Collins Square is running meditation, Pilates and yoga classes online. Head to the website to find out more and book in a spot.

Kaya Health Clubs

Pilates and yoga are Kaya's bread and butter, but with its two Melbourne gyms now closed, the team has decided to introduce Kaya at Home online workouts. The team will be streaming classes live on their social channels and posting shorter workouts on the website.

Chunky Move

Dance studio Chunky Move is offering online classes on its website. There are beginners and open contemporary classes available as well as guided improvisation and a class for over 50s.

Frame

This chic, southside-based personal training studio packages your gym needs into an easily digestible format. The husband-and-wife duo behind Frame understands the modern office worker's life, and they're offering virtual workouts that undo the damage of working from home – from just $10 a class.

Crunch Fitness

Crunch is a chain of gyms that has made its classes available online, with the same high-energy instructors whose enthusiasm regulars know and love. From boot camps to dance cardio, they’ve got you sorted.

Barre Body Online

This barre studio has an online library chock-a-block with workouts to get you pulsing and grand plié-ing into shape. You can do it at home, and you can now get your first two weeks free. All you need is a mat.

T Form

Boutique Pilates studio T Form is offering guided programs that you can do anytime and anywhere. You can sign up for a three-month T Form @ Home plan for $49 a month and it includes a free equipment pack. Head to the website for more information.

Life Hub

Aussie gym collective Life Hub is now doing recurring free online workouts – yes, free! They're available on the Life Hub Instagram page and are fine for people of all fitness levels. Check it out here.

Melbourne Djembe

Ever wanted to try African dance classes? This studio is now running classes via Zoom where you can try all-ages dance classes or even beginner live drumming classes. You can enrol in a five-week course or purchase a five-pass to use at any class. Find out more info here.