Fed Square’s new screen has been unveiled

By Rebecca Russo Posted: Thursday August 23 2018, 12:13pm

Photograph: Rebecca Russo

Last year we learned that Fed Square had grand plans to revamp its big screen. A $5.4 million project was announced, with plans to replace the old screen with a “sculptural wall of interactive LED panels”. Now, that ambitious project has just been unveiled.

The new digital facade wraps around the Transport building and is five storeys high. The state-of-the-art screen is comprised of 4 million pixels and about 850 LED panels.

The plan is for the screen to run 24 hours a day, seven days a week, showing a curated mix of live news, TV streams, artistic content, sporting events and more.

In other news, Hisense Arena getting renamed. And Melbourne’s no longer the world’s most liveable city.

By Rebecca Russo

Rebecca is Time Out Melbourne's associate editor. She likes nature, hates crowds and wishes more people wanted to talk about the 1985 John Hughes film Weird ScienceFollow her on Instagram @beckrusso.