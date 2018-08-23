Fed Square’s new screen has been unveiled

Last year we learned that Fed Square had grand plans to revamp its big screen. A $5.4 million project was announced, with plans to replace the old screen with a “sculptural wall of interactive LED panels”. Now, that ambitious project has just been unveiled.
The new digital facade wraps around the Transport building and is five storeys high. The state-of-the-art screen is comprised of 4 million pixels and about 850 LED panels.
The plan is for the screen to run 24 hours a day, seven days a week, showing a curated mix of live news, TV streams, artistic content, sporting events and more.
In other news, Hisense Arena getting renamed. And Melbourne’s no longer the world’s most liveable city.
