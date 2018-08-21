Following the news that Etihad Stadium will be renamed Marvel Stadium this year, it seems another Melbourne sporting arena is getting a rebrand.

The Andrews government has announced today that Hisense Arena will be renamed Melbourne Arena as part of the huge rebranding of Melbourne Park. Minister for sport John Eren and the CEO of Tennis Australia Craig Tiley announced the news this morning, stating that they’d locked in the name change for at least the next five years.

Eren is confident the new name change will continue to promote Melbourne as a sporting destination. “The new name will ensure that when all the action is beamed around the globe, there’s no mistaking that the best of the best is staged in Melbourne, the world’s sporting capital.”