  • News
  • City Life

Hisense Arena will be renamed Melbourne Arena

By Rebecca Russo Posted: Tuesday August 21 2018, 10:35am

Hisense Arena will be renamed Melbourne Arena

Following the news that Etihad Stadium will be renamed Marvel Stadium this year, it seems another Melbourne sporting arena is getting a rebrand.

The Andrews government has announced today that Hisense Arena will be renamed Melbourne Arena as part of the huge rebranding of Melbourne Park. Minister for sport John Eren and the CEO of Tennis Australia Craig Tiley announced the news this morning, stating that they’d locked in the name change for at least the next five years.

Eren is confident the new name change will continue to promote Melbourne as a sporting destination. “The new name will ensure that when all the action is beamed around the globe, there’s no mistaking that the best of the best is staged in Melbourne, the world’s sporting capital.”

Did you hear? Melbourne is no longer the world's most liveable city. It's cool though, because we've now got an ice cave

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Rebecca Russo

Rebecca is Time Out Melbourne's associate editor. She likes nature, hates crowds and wishes more people wanted to talk about the 1985 John Hughes film Weird ScienceFollow her on Instagram @beckrusso.