Geelong Arts Centre has started livestreaming performances

Audiences are being traded for camera crews around the world as theatres adapt to life during shutdowns. Geelong Arts Centre is no different, and has announced that it will broadcast its first livestreamed performances this Friday, April 3.

The Friday night arts line-up will feature local folk-pop artist Hassal (who serves up a touch of Sharon Van Etten vibes) and Green Room Award-winning comedian and singer Jude Perl (who was slated to perform at the now cancelled Melbourne International Comedy Festival).

If you want to tune in, join the livestream on Geelong Arts Centre’s homepage at 8pm on Friday, April 3. You can also donate to the arts centre to help them survive the shutdown and bring you more art (digital and physical) well into the future.