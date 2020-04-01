This AI artist can turn you into a hilarious Renaissance painting

There’s a fair chunk of the population currently sitting at home, twiddling our thumbs and trying to ride out the Covid-19 pandemic as safely and responsibly as possible. If you’re sick of twiddling your thumbs may we suggest turning yourself into a ridiculous Renaissance painting?

The AI Gahaku tool takes your face, then transforms it into a ye olde Renaissance portrait, occasionally with terrifying (yet hilarious) results. Take a look at some of the Time Out team's portraits below.

Photgraph: AI Gahaku AI Artist

Photograph: AI Gahaku AI Artist

Photograph: AI Gahaku AI Artist

Photograph: AI Gahaku AI Artist

To get your own old-timey AI portrait head along to the AI Gahaku website, upload a portrait photo of yourself, select your favourite style of painting and voilà! A classy new portrait of yourself to enjoy. Technically some of those painting styles aren’t Renaissance (there is one in particular that is more Modigliani than Michelangelo) but they’re all a fun way to spend 30 minutes of your quaran-time.

The tool comes from a Japanese web developer called Sato (if you like your portrait you can even donate to keep it running). Keep in mind that in our experience the AI tool did show some racial bias (see below), an issue that the developer has conceded and is working on.