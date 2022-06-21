Melbourne
An architect's render of the new Geelong Arts Centre
Photograph: Geelong Arts Centre

Geelong is getting a huge new $140 million arts centre

Including a new 500-seat theatre, an outdoor atrium, and more dining options

Written by Bianca O'Neill
Geelong is set to host the largest regional arts centre in Australia, with a new $140 million precinct in the works. The Little Malop Street Redevelopment will deliver a 500-seat, 250-seat, and black box theatre, an outdoor atrium, and a host of new dining options to satiate hungry theatre-goers.

The striking architectural design by ARM Architecture was inspired by the history of Geelong, as well as circus and theatre silhouettes, with a draped facade reminiscent of the curtains that grace a classic mainstage.

As part of the ambitious project, there will also be specially commissioned artworks installed within the building's spaces by four extraordinary First Nations artists. Wadwaurrung artist Kait James and First Nations artists Gerard Black, Tarryn Love and Mick Ryan are set to evoke the new building's connection to country through large-scale pieces that pay homage to the stories of traditional peoples.

An architect's render of the new Geelong Arts Centre
Photograph: Geelong Arts Centre

"The Geelong Arts Centre Little Malop Street Redevelopment has provided us with an incredible opportunity to connect with local First Nations Artists and showcase their work within the spaces of this important project for Geelong," said Joel McGuinness, CEO, Geelong Arts Centre. "We are deeply honoured to include their works in such an important building for the Geelong region and we can't wait to show you the completed works, once installed, later in the year."

"The Little Malop Street Redevelopment will change the cultural landscape for Geelong and the region," said Christine Couzens, Member for Geelong. "These works will ensure that the artistry and storytelling of First Nations creatives is quite literally built into the foundations of this $140 million project.”

For more information on the Little Malop Street Redevelopment, check out the Geelong Arts Centre website.

 

  • Bianca O'Neill Arts & Culture Editor

