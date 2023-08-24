From Ballarat to Bendigo, hop in the car (or take a train) and make a trip out to visit one of Victoria's top regional art galleries

Spring is around the corner, and what better time to venture outside of the city and explore all the art Victoria has to offer. After all, Melbourne likes to think of itself as the cultural capital of Australia, but in reality, the crown should go to the entire state because we truly are spoiled for choice with the abundance of must-see regional galleries.

From Geelong to Bendigo, you can find a regional art gallery in every corner of the state showcasing art spanning Australia's colonial and Indigenous history, through to works from the country's most exciting contemporary artists – not to mention the frequent travelling exhibitions. No car? No problem. Several of these galleries are also accessible by V/Line trains.

Do you know where to find Melbourne's best street art? We do.