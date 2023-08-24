Established in 1896, Geelong Gallery has a significant collection of Australian and European paintings from the 18th and 19th centuries. But it also presents regular contemporary exhibitions that regularly go toe-to-toe with what you get at the NGV – think stellar exhibitions on the moon, works from the Archibald Prize and an immersive retrospective on street artist Rone.
Located in the middle of Johnstone Park, the gallery is ideally situated for those hoping to tackle Geelong on foot. It's also right next door to the structurally beautiful Geelong Library.
From Melbourne: It's roughly an hour's drive to Geelong Gallery from Melbourne. You can also catch a V/Line train from Southern Cross to Geelong Station, which is a five-minute walk from the gallery.