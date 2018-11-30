Gelato Messina’s gelato appreciation classes are returning in 2019

Gelato Messina is a Sydney import that Melburnians have embraced with mouths wide open. The team make everything from scratch, which includes baking apple pies, mince pies and brownies before transmogrifying them into creamy, dreamy frozen treats. A whopping 40 flavours (35 permanent and five seasonal ring-ins) means you need to weigh your options carefully to avoid post-purchase remorse.

Wondering the best way to get the most out of your Gelato Messina experience? We suggest heading along to one of their Gelato Appreciation Classes. This one-day experience gives gelato fans an inside look into the Messina kitchen. You’ll learn how the gelato is made, learn how they come up with flavour ideas and get plenty of tasters. Messina like to call it ‘part gelato making, part info session, part science lesson and part gelato degustation’. Plus, you get to eat gelato for breakfast.

These classes sell out very quickly, so follow this link to book your session for 2019. The classes run for 2.5 hours and cost $160 per person.