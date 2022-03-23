The government initiate will reimburse travellers on accommodation, experiences and more between April and May

The state government has relaunched the Victorian Travel Voucher Scheme for another round, with applications open from Wednesday, March 23 at 2pm. The program will see eligible applicants claim a $200 reimbursement when they spend $400 or more on accommodation, tours and experiences.

To be eligible, you need to book a minimum of two consecutive nights of paid accommodation, with other activities claimed accessed within the period of your stay. Simply book and enter your details via the website during the registration period – from March 23, until the funds are exhausted.

Reimbursements are only available on travel that occurred from April 8 to May 27, with claims processed from May 4 to June 14 2022.

So what exactly can you claim for? The Victorian Travel Voucher Scheme is broken down into three categories:

Paid accommodation such as serviced apartments, backpacker and hostels, bed and breakfasts, cabins or caravans in holiday parks, caravan and camping site fees, cottages, farm stays, private holiday rentals, houseboats, motels, hotels, resorts, retreats and lodges. Paid tours and experiences with a leisure-tourism focus, organised by experienced guides. For example, a boat cruise, guided walk, bus tour, air tour, agri-tourism, food and wine tour, sports tours, outdoor and adventure tours. Entry fees to attractions that offer a distinct visitor experience to the leisure tourist, such as museums, water parks, local attractions and theme parks.

To find out more and register for your voucher, click here.

