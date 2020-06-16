The best day trips from Melbourne

With beaches, wineries, parks, gardens and spas, Mornington Peninsula boasts an embarrassment of getaway riches. These diverse attractions are best discovered by car, and it’s an easy 90-minute drive south of the CBD. Not to mention the views overlooking Port Phillip Bay are nothing short of amazing.

EAT

You’ll find excellent examples of barbecue, banana pudding and good ol’ southern hospitality at Red Gum BBQ, a stellar barbecue restaurant inside a former machinery shed on Arthurs Seat Road. If you’re after something a little more luxe, Laura is the fine diner of the Mornington Peninsula to try, located at Pt Leo Estate.

DRINK

A produce-led, fantastic restaurant, a fascinating sculpture garden and delightful wines crafted with care – Mornington Peninsula wineries don't get much better than Montalto. If you’re more of a cocktail fan, head to Flaggerdoot, the fancy design-driven cocktail bar at Jackalope Hotel.

DO

It’s often packed with visitors, but the Peninsula Hot Springs is definitely worth a visit if you’re in the mood for a soak. There are also dolphin and seal swims, which take you out into Port Phillip Bay, and a wonderful hedge maze in which to lose yourself at Enchanted Adventure Garden.

STAY

It is not an exaggeration to say the Jackalope Hotel has changed the Mornington Peninsula. The cutting-edge, ultra-luxe hotel is what you might expect to find in New York's uber-hip Meatpacking District, not set among rolling hills and gently swaying vines.



If you don’t want to shell out $650 a night, try the Lindenderry at Red Hill. It sits on almost 14 hectares of vineyards and gardens and inside it feels like one big, glam country house with all of the elegance but none of the kitsch.

If you do one thing... go for a walk down the Bushrangers Bay Trail at Cape Schanck. This coastal clifftop walk boasts picturesque vistas over Bass Strait.