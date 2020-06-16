The best day trips from Melbourne
If you're looking for a break from the inner-city grid, there's no better cure than a day trip from Melbourne. The state of Victoria is full of friendly neighbourhood towns, whether you're in the mood for a winery tour, a road trip or a national park to explore. These one-day escapes are just what the doctor ordered, so get out there and explore Melbourne's beautiful backyard.
Best day trips from Melbourne
1. Mornington Peninsula
With beaches, wineries, parks, gardens and spas, Mornington Peninsula boasts an embarrassment of getaway riches. These diverse attractions are best discovered by car, and it’s an easy 90-minute drive south of the CBD. Not to mention the views overlooking Port Phillip Bay are nothing short of amazing.
EAT
You’ll find excellent examples of barbecue, banana pudding and good ol’ southern hospitality at Red Gum BBQ, a stellar barbecue restaurant inside a former machinery shed on Arthurs Seat Road. If you’re after something a little more luxe, Laura is the fine diner of the Mornington Peninsula to try, located at Pt Leo Estate.
DRINK
A produce-led, fantastic restaurant, a fascinating sculpture garden and delightful wines crafted with care – Mornington Peninsula wineries don't get much better than Montalto. If you’re more of a cocktail fan, head to Flaggerdoot, the fancy design-driven cocktail bar at Jackalope Hotel.
DO
It’s often packed with visitors, but the Peninsula Hot Springs is definitely worth a visit if you’re in the mood for a soak. There are also dolphin and seal swims, which take you out into Port Phillip Bay, and a wonderful hedge maze in which to lose yourself at Enchanted Adventure Garden.
STAY
It is not an exaggeration to say the Jackalope Hotel has changed the Mornington Peninsula. The cutting-edge, ultra-luxe hotel is what you might expect to find in New York's uber-hip Meatpacking District, not set among rolling hills and gently swaying vines.
If you don’t want to shell out $650 a night, try the Lindenderry at Red Hill. It sits on almost 14 hectares of vineyards and gardens and inside it feels like one big, glam country house with all of the elegance but none of the kitsch.
If you do one thing... go for a walk down the Bushrangers Bay Trail at Cape Schanck. This coastal clifftop walk boasts picturesque vistas over Bass Strait.
2. Great Ocean Road
It’s a Victorian icon for a reason – this windy stretch of road snakes all along the south-west coast of the state, starting at Torquay (1.5 hours from the CBD) and finishing up just before Warrnambool. It’s about a four-hour drive without stops, but heed our warning: you’ll definitely want to stop. There’s just too much happening along the coast not to, especially for those who like nature and native Australian animals.
EAT
It’s the beach, so fish and chips are a must. Get yours from Salty Dog Fish and Chippery in Lorne and remember to ask for lots of chicken salt. They even do a deep-fried Mars bar, if you’re game.
DRINK
The Aireys Pub is where it’s at. This much-loved watering hole regularly hosts live music sets, and it’s a great place to kick back with a bevvy post-swim. The pub serves up a great parma as well.
DO
The Great Ocean Road runs right past the cool, temperate rainforest of the Great Otway National Park, meaning you’re close to some of the country’s best native flora and fauna. Get close to animals in their natural habitat – the Koalas in the Wild Tour is great for spotting out eucalyptus-loving friends. If you can bear getting up early, watching the sunrise at the Twelve Apostles is well worth the effort.
STAY
If you want to stay the night, head deep into the Otways towards the Great Ocean Ecolodge and Conservation Ecology Centre. This entirely solar-powered centre boasts comfortable country style-rooms and access to local wildlife – your next-door neighbours could be kangaroos, wallabies and (if you’re very lucky) adorable tiger quolls.
If you do one thing… try surfing! There are plenty of places along the coast to do it; we’d suggest Anglesea if you like your waves friendly but not frisky.
3. Bellarine Peninsula
The Bellarine Peninsula has stood in the shadow of its eastern cousin for too long. Travellers are starting to realise that the rugged coastal region has just as much to offer as the Mornington, and it’s considerably less expensive. Whether you’re looking for wineries, beaches, luxury accommodation or great food, the Bellarine is ready to assist.
EAT
The degustation-only Igni will bring some culinary mystery to your stay, otherwise, we’d suggest a meal at Merne, which has carved out its own chunk in the region’s epicurean scene. For something more casual, try the Queenscliff Brewhouse which, yes, is a brewery, but it’s also a pub, bistro, tasting room, whisky bar and hotel.
DRINK
Take your pick from some of the peninsula’s best wineries including Jack Rabbit Vineyard, Curlewis Winery, Basils Farm and Scotchmans Hill. Switch up your winery visits with a trip to the Whiskery, a whisky and gin distillery.
DO
Animal lovers will love a visit to Jirrahlinga, a sanctuary for Australian native wildlife like kangaroos, echidnas, reptiles, dingoes and more. In the summertime, when the weather is fine, be sure to stop over at Adventure Park for some exhilarating water slide fun. If all else fails, you won’t be disappointed with a swim or surf at Ocean Grove beach.
STAY
If you want to stay the night, you can go all out at the French chateau-looking Campbell Point House or whisk away your troubles at the seaside Lon Retreat. For a more boutique stay, try the Nest Point Lonsdale.
If you do one thing… cycle the coast. The relatively flat terrain of the Bellarine makes it ideal for a little two-wheeled tourism. The main track cyclists will want to try out is the Bellarine Rail trail – a 35-kilometre track that follows the old railway line and winds past many of the region’s attractions. You can even take your bike over on Port Phillip Ferries which travels daily between Melbourne and Portarlington on a schmick two-floor catamaran.
4. Yarra Valley
It’s kind of hard to believe that the Yarra Valley is less than an hour’s drive from Melbourne’s CBD. One minute you’re in the CBD, then next it's suburbia, and all of a sudden you’re surrounded by rolling hills covered in vines and paddocks with cows aplenty. The region’s world-renowned producers of cool-climate wines have helped put the Yarra Valley on the map. So pick your designated driver and get rolling.
EAT
Giant Steps do excellent charcuterie and cheese platters that you can match with fresh drops from the vineyard. Or hop across the street to Innocent Bystander for delicious wood-fired pizzas and moderately priced moscato.
DRINK
Visit TarraWarra Estate’s cellar door where, for $5 a person, guests can sample wines with winemaker Clare Halloran. Try the Single Block and Reserve ranges – the best chardonnay and pinot noir produced on the estate. There’s also Yering Station, one of Yarra Valley’s oldest wineries, which is a favourite with visitors to the region.
DO
If you think the Yarra Valley resembles a pastoral wonderland from the ground, imagine how it looks from up in a hot air balloon. Global Ballooning Australia runs a one-hour sunrise tour over the Yarra Valley for those looking to see the bucolic landscape from a bird’s eye perspective. Finish off with a visit to the Yarra Valley Chocolaterie and Ice Creamery for chocolate balls, blocks and many scoops of ice cream.
STAY
Glamping in a winery? Why the hell not. The historic Balgownie Estate has glamping accommodation just steps from the cellar door. Here you’ll have all the fixings of home – including a queen-size bed, split-system air con and a mini bar.
If you do one thing... get some cheese from Yarra Valley Dairy. These handmade farmhouse cheeses pair all too well with the local drops.
5. Ballarat
If Sovereign Hill is all you know about Ballarat, it’s time for another visit to this historic gold rush town. From art galleries to winning dining destinations, this historic regional town is bursting with fun activities, especially during the colder months. Try to plan your trip around the Ballarat Winter Festival in July. The town comes alive with food and wine events, gigs and performances, an ice rink, eerie ghost tours and (our particular favourite) a Winter Wonderlights projection art festival at Sovereign Hill. The best part? VLine trains from Ballarat to Melbourne roughly run on the hour, and it takes less time than driving (about an hour and 20 minutes).
EAT
You’ll need to keep your energy up during your Ballarat adventure, so we suggest hitting up L’espresso for a strong coffee and a hearty breakfast. If you need a pick me up, head to Vegas and Rose for cakes and macaroons.
DRINK
Try Hop Temple, a cosy food hall that serves a vast array of craft beers, ciders and wines, as well as OTT burgers, gluten-free salads and pizzas for one.
DO
Grab a coffee and walk down Sturt Street to the Art Gallery of Ballarat. One of the oldest and biggest regional art galleries, the space boasts a huge collection of Australian art as well as running exhibitions throughout the year. A stand out is the Ballarat International Foto Biennale, a month-long exhibition that features workshops, screenings, portfolio reviews, discussions and social events.
STAY
If you’re thinking of staying overnight, you can’t go past the Provincial Ballarat. This 1909 building is heritage listed but was renovated in 2015, so it’s a happy mix of cosy old-world charm and stylish modern fixings.
If you do one thing... you can't pass up a visit to Sovereign Hill. This outdoor museum recreates what Ballarat was like ten years after the discovery of gold in 1851. Pan for gold nuggets, dress up in old-school garb and definitely take home some raspberry drops – they're really good.
6. Phillip Island
Known for its colony of Little Penguins, Phillip Island is an island packed with coastal wildlife experiences, cultural events and a growing food and wine scene.
EAT
G’Day Tiger is the sandwich shop of your dreams. Try the beef pastrami which comes with a hefty helping of sauerkraut, pickles, Swiss cheese and tiger sauce.
DRINK
At the Westernport Hotel just before the bridge across, we’d suggest grabbing a drink (preferably a locally brewed Furphy) and enjoying it as you catch views across to the island.
DO
It’s always busy, but nothing beats the Penguin Parade. Every day at sunset, hundreds of little penguins waddle in from the sea on Summerland Beach.
STAY
Situated in the heart of Phillip Island, Ramada Resort is spread across 26ha of countryside. Guests can choose between studios or two and three-bedroom cottages, each equipped with an outdoor deck and kitchen. Relax by the pool, explore the surrounding bush trails or catch up with old friends over a barbecue.
If you do one thing... park yourself beside the ocean and check out that view. Nothing will ever beat it.
7. Daylesford and Hepburn Springs
Many Melburnians love Daylesford and the nearby Hepburn Springs for a very simple reason: thanks to natural mineral springs, the area is the perfect destination for a relaxing escape in nature. Beautiful hot springs and colourful markets are the draw cards, but there are also contemplative art galleries, heritage train rides and a museum that tells the stories of the Dja Dja Wurrung people, who are the traditional owners of the land. At only 90 minutes from Melbourne’s CBD, it’s probably the most relaxing summer vacay you can have this close to the city.
EAT
Frank and Connie’s is the place to go eat in Hepburn Springs. While there are no printed menus, the crew here are keen on using only the freshest produce to create Greek-inspired fare that draws out even more flavours from neighbouring Mediterranean countries.
For some great Japanese fare, try Sakana Restaurant, the sister restaurant to Carlton’s Kazuki’s).
DRINK
The oldest hotel in Daylesford, the Farmers Arms, ticks two key boxes: it’s a delightful local boozer and a destination pub worthy of a short drive. Wine shop and bar Wine and the Country is also a good time, serving up a range of cheese and charcuterie to enjoy with your booze.
DO
Make a beeline for the Mill Markets, a massive permanent market that fans of Australiana will love (think vintage tea towels, postcards, kitsch tableware and plenty of clothes to rummage through). Go to the Convent and explore the touring exhibitions and old artefacts, then take a five-minute drive over to the spa town of Hepburn Springs. Take a stroll through the bush or splash out on a massage from one of the many day spas that are littered about.
STAY
If the lure of staying overnight is too good, we suggest the Lake House. They do tranquillity exceptionally well here, boasting private balconies, secluded courtyards and plenty of gardens to explore. Those who want to relax will find solace in the Salus Spa, surrounded by waterfall-fed streams, while the more active will enjoy a hit on the tennis courts (and then a drink in the pavilion).
If you do just one thing... get a relaxing massage at Peppers Mineral Springs Retreat. Fair warning: it'll be hard to return to your regular life after this level of pampering.
