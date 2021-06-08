Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Cardigang Party Plants delivery box
Photograph: Supplied

Get a knitting kit and flowers delivered to your door this weekend

Two Melbourne businesses are teaming up for a special long weekend delivery

By
Rebecca Russo
Advertising

The good news is that we’re likely going to be out of lockdown by this weekend, however, what our out-of-lockdown life will look like is still unclear. For now, we know that there’s a three day weekend begging to be filled with fun activities. Enter: two Melbourne brands teaming up for a fun new delivery.

The knitting maestros at Cardigang are teaming up with florist Party Plants to bring some colour to our wintery Melbourne lives. This Queen’s Birthday long weekend, customers purchasing a Knit Kit from Caridgang can add on a Party Flower Pot to their order for $45. These will then be hand-delivered to your door, for free, this Saturday, June 12. 

All you need to do is order any knit kit via the Cardigang website between Tuesday, June 8 and Thursday, June 10 to get your delivery. 

Looking for more fun deliveries? Here are some adorable gift boxes to send.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.