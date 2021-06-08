Get a knitting kit and flowers delivered to your door this weekend

The good news is that we’re likely going to be out of lockdown by this weekend, however, what our out-of-lockdown life will look like is still unclear. For now, we know that there’s a three day weekend begging to be filled with fun activities. Enter: two Melbourne brands teaming up for a fun new delivery.

The knitting maestros at Cardigang are teaming up with florist Party Plants to bring some colour to our wintery Melbourne lives. This Queen’s Birthday long weekend, customers purchasing a Knit Kit from Caridgang can add on a Party Flower Pot to their order for $45. These will then be hand-delivered to your door, for free, this Saturday, June 12.

All you need to do is order any knit kit via the Cardigang website between Tuesday, June 8 and Thursday, June 10 to get your delivery.

