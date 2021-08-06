Melbourne
Timeout

Good Day People hampers
Photograph: Supplied

The best gift hampers to send in Melbourne

Know someone who needs a pick-me-up? (Maybe it’s you!) Check out these great care packages from Melbourne makers

https://media.timeout.com/images/105798439/image.jpg
Written by
Rebecca Russo
In a time when things are so up and down, getting a little surprise in the mail can mean the world to someone else. Whether there’s a birthday on the horizon or maybe you’ve noticed a friend has been feeling a little down, one of the below gift packages might be just the pick-me-up they need. And hey, there’s no one saying you can’t send one to yourself, too! 

Need something exclusively with cheese? Here are the best cheese deliveries in Melbourne. And we’ve also got you for coffee deliveries, flower deliveries and booze deliveries.

Gift deliveries in Melbourne

Peninsula Hampers
Photograph: Supplied

Peninsula Hampers

This top hamper sources food from the Mornington Peninsula and delivers it to great Melbourne to show off all the fine produce this sparkling food destination is home to. There are 12 hampers to choose from, starting at just $45. There are dinner hampers, breakfast hampers, cheese hampers and even an ‘after dinner’ hamper. Order one here.

Lvly
Photograph: Supplied

Lvly

Friends Hannah and Verity conceived online flower delivery company Lvly out of a shared passion for beautiful design and supporting local producers. Lvly offers same-day delivery all over Melbourne, Geelong and the Mornington Peninsula if you order before 1pm. In addition to flowers, the site offers gifts like tea and biscuits, body products, baby hampers, Espresso Martinis, succulents, food hampers and more. Order here.

Co-Lab Pantry
Photograph: Supplied

Co-Lab Pantry

Co-Lab Pantry is a gourmet online store featuring all Victorian producers. Founders Danielle Lebon, Natasha Buttigieg and Avin Chadee decided to launch the online store to bring together some of their favourite Victorian venues and brands in one place including Chotto Motto, Drumplings, Fancy Hank's, Gingerboy, Meatsmith, Messina, Piccolina, Four Pillars and the Everleigh. You can put together a killer package on the website here.

Hello Botanical
Photograph: Supplied

Hello Botanical

Hello Botanical may be known for its same-day delivery of plants, but now it's branching out to gift packages. Inside, there's a selection of locally sourced and sustainable gifts, everything from drinks, snacks, plant accessories and more. These care packages can be delivered across Melbourne and Geelong and start at $65. If you want to add in one of Hello Botanical's plants as well, you can for $20 off the advertised price. Browse the selection here.

Melbourne Box
Photograph: Supplied

Melbourne Box

Each Melbourne Box comes filled with entirely local products. You’ll get something to eat, to drink, something for your home, your body and some art. The specific items are randomly selected, although you do get to choose between tea or coffee because some divides are too deep to cross. Each box costs $50 and are hand-packed and delivered to your house. Find out more about them and buy your own on the Melbourne Box website.

Sweet Mickie
Photograph: Supplied

Sweet Mickie

Sometimes you just need a cookie to cheer yourself up. Even better when they’re delicious gingerbread cookies and vanilla shortbread cookies with hilarious quotes on them. Sweet Mickie even offers same-day delivery if you’re in need of cookies stat. Boxes start at $29.95. Check out the range here.

Melbourne Cocoa
Photograph: Supplied

Melbourne Cocoa

Nothing says "I care" more than a box of chocolate. We suggest trying Melbourne Cocoa's gift pack bundles which get you a wonderful selection of Aussie-made chocolate. Packs start at $45 and you can pick one up here.

All For Her Gifts
Photograph: All For Her Gifts

All For Her Gifts

With All For Her Gifts, you can build a bespoke gift box for a friend or loved one in your life. First, select the box you'd like the goodies to be packaged in and write up a message for the personalised card. Then comes the fun part — figuring out what you want to put in the box. You can choose from body scrubs, gorgeous vases, stationery, candles, drinks and glasses, baby clothes and more. You can build your own box here

Bindle
Photograph: Bindle

Bindle

This boutique business delivers stylish gift packages filled with goodies by local artisans. Some of the most popular hampers are the 'Breakfast in Bed' package which includes honey roasted muesli, everything you need for a hot cup of tea and tasty strawberries and cream jam and the 'Bathroom Bliss' package which includes a candle, towels, hand wash and macadamia nut balm. There are Bindles for every occasion, including father's day, celebrating your partner or paying homage to your staff that are working from home. Boxes start at $50. 

The Indoor Plant Co
Photograph: Supplied / The Indoor Plant Co

The Indoor Plant Co

This gifting service was started by an indoor plant lover who loved the idea of how plants can grow and remain as a reminder of occasions long after the special day itself. Each plant comes in a ceramic pot and will be delivered (with zero contact) in Australian-designed, sustainably sourced wrapping paper. You can even add on extras to your plant like French chocolates or body scrubs. Check out the range here.

Good Day People
Photograph: Supplied

Good Day People

Good Day People is a gifting business that’s popped up during lockdown. The business has whipped together a series of great-looking packages that you can send to anyone over the country. There’s everything from booze to fancy chocolates, accessories and homewares. Prices start at $50 and there are several to choose from, depending on who you’re gifting to. You can check out the packs here.

Made in the Shade booze
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Made in the Shade booze

Made in the Shade is all about the experience of a fine beverage. Founded by husband-and-wife-team Michael and Zara Madrusan, the group not only owns some of our favourite bars in Melbourne (Heartbreaker and the Everleigh are just a couple of the feathers in their cap), it also offers many of the Everleigh's best cocktails to go. Check them out on the website here.

That’s Amore Cheese
Photograph: Supplied

That’s Amore Cheese

Saying ‘I love you’ through cheese and cold meats is a superpower everyone should have. Luckily the crew at That’s Amore have a selection of delicious hampers filled to the brim with their award-winning cheese, and all the accoutrements you want for a chill night at home: wine, gin, biccies, olives and, oh yeah, so much more cheese. Shop the gift boxes here.

Just Surprise Me
Photograph: Heath McCullough

Just Surprise Me

  • Shopping
  • Style & Shoppng

Just Surprise Me is a gift-giving service that does exactly what it says. The Victorian business sells all kinds of mystery hampers, including goodies from places like Melbourne's Rooftop Honey, Cuvee chocolate on the Mornington Peninsula, Melbourne-based Crackle Popcorn (Eloise from Just Surprise Me loves the rosemary caramel), Melbourne-based Love Tea and Bramble and Hedge nougat, which is also Melbourne based. Check them out here.

Little Succers
Photograph: Little Succers

Little Succers

Little Succers is a succulent delivery service for those of us who need some nature in our lives but are too incompetent to look after anything more than a plant designed to survive in the desert. The plants make great gifts and come with cute, raunchy gift cards, like "Happy succing birthday" and "Life would succ without you". Take a look here.

What’s In That Box
Photograph: Supplied

What’s In That Box

Gift hampers for all! These stylish gift hampers are a great gifting idea for anyone celebrating a birthday, an anniversary or really anything special right now. Someone had a baby? These adorable baby gifts are a nice present, too. There are even iso-themed hampers with a selection of food items or luxe spa products to send to someone to brighten their day. Find them here.

King and Godfree
Photograph: Supplied

King and Godfree

As Carlton's largest Italian deli and grocer, it is no surprise that King and Godfree's entire retail section is available for delivery. The formaggi section is limited to a tight selection that travels well (local and imported), but if you're smart about it, you can also add meals, smallgoods and wine to your order to live your best Italian life. Order here

