Timeout

Mamma's Boy Trattoria bottomless gnocchi, garlic bread and cocktails
Photograph: Supplied

Get bottomless gnocchi and cocktails at Mamma's Boy Trattoria all through July

Warm up this winter with enough gnocchi and garlic bread to feed a small nation

By Rushani Epa
Mamma's Boy Trattoria has given us bottomless gnocchi before, but there has been a collective carb-hole left in the hearts of Brunswick locals once the promotion stopped. Luckily, Mamma's Boy knows to how keep a good thing going and back by popular demand, the Italian joint will be serving up bottomless steaming hot bowls of pillowy potato gnocchi, garlic bread and cocktails in two-hour seatings until the end of July. 

There will be three different sauces available for you to choose from (but really, why wouldn't you have them all?): slow-cooked lamb ragu; a classic Napoli sauce with fior di latte; and a creamy truffle, mushroom and spinach. Mop up whatever's left with garlic bread and wash it down with cocktails from the spritz bar, or with an Espresso Martini or a Mojito. 

Bottomless gnocchi is available on Sundays from 11.30am to 9.30pm at $59 per person for the month of July. Bookings are essential and can be made through the website

Can't say no to a bargain? Check out our favourite cheap eats.

