Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Get bottomless gnocchi at Mamma's Boy Trattoria all through March

Get bottomless gnocchi at Mamma's Boy Trattoria all through March

By Jess Ho Posted: Monday March 2 2020, 11:59am

Mamma's Boy Trattoria
Photograph: Supplied

Mamma's Boy Trattoria has given us bottomless gnocchi before, but there has been a collective carb-hole left in the hearts of Brunswick locals once the promotion stopped. Luckily, Mamma's Boy knows to how keep a good thing going and back by popular demand, the Italian joint will be serving up bottomless steaming hot bowls of pillowy potato gnocchi in two-hour seatings until the end of March. 

There will be three different sauces available for you to choose from (but really, why wouldn't you have them all?): traditional Bolognese; a classic Napoli made with San Marzano tomatoes; and a creamy mushroom and spinach.

Bottomless gnocchi is available from Tuesdays to Saturdays from 5.30pm to 9.30pm and on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 3pm at $30 per person for the month of March. Bookings are essential and can be made through the website. You must write 'bottomless gnocchi' when you book in so the kitchen has enough time to prepare your dumplings. 

Want more carbs? Here are our favourite plates of pasta in Melbourne. Can't say no to a bargain? Check out our favourite cheap eats.

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Jess Ho

Jess Ho is intolerant to most things but believes you must tolerate the intolerable. She dislikes long walks on the beach (actually, beaches in general), romantic movies, sunny-day picnics and pigeons. You can usually find her standing in a corner being a curmudgeon. She used to have Twitter but stopped using it when they allowed more than 140 characters.