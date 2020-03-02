Get bottomless gnocchi at Mamma's Boy Trattoria all through March

Mamma's Boy Trattoria has given us bottomless gnocchi before, but there has been a collective carb-hole left in the hearts of Brunswick locals once the promotion stopped. Luckily, Mamma's Boy knows to how keep a good thing going and back by popular demand, the Italian joint will be serving up bottomless steaming hot bowls of pillowy potato gnocchi in two-hour seatings until the end of March.

There will be three different sauces available for you to choose from (but really, why wouldn't you have them all?): traditional Bolognese; a classic Napoli made with San Marzano tomatoes; and a creamy mushroom and spinach.