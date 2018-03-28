Get free cat care items if you adopt a cat over Easter

Thousands of healthy, loveable kittens and cats are left at Melbourne's shelters every year needing forever homes. The Cat Protection Society re-homes more than 900 of them annually and aims to find homes for 90 per cent of the cats and kittens that arrive on its doorstep.

Photograph: Supplied

Over the Easter long weekend, the Cat Protection Society is giving away a host of goodies to anyone who adopts an adult cat.

Photograph: Supplied

New cat parents will receive a free litter tray, litter scoop, double food bowl, 4kg Bag of Max's litter and a 2kg bag of Hills dry food.

Photograph: Supplied

Kittens are $120 to adopt, young cats (six months to a year) are $100, adult cats are $80, and senior cats (over seven years old) are $70. Find out more on the Cat Protection Society's website.

