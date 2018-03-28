  • News
Get free cat care items if you adopt a cat over Easter

By Cassidy Knowlton Posted: Wednesday March 28 2018, 4:17pm

Photograph: Supplied

Thousands of healthy, loveable kittens and cats are left at Melbourne's shelters every year needing forever homes. The Cat Protection Society re-homes more than 900 of them annually and aims to find homes for 90 per cent of the cats and kittens that arrive on its doorstep. 

Photograph: Supplied

Over the Easter long weekend, the Cat Protection Society is giving away a host of goodies to anyone who adopts an adult cat. 

Photograph: Supplied

New cat parents will receive a free litter tray, litter scoop, double food bowl, 4kg Bag of Max's litter and a 2kg bag of Hills dry food. 

Photograph: Supplied

Kittens are $120 to adopt, young cats (six months to a year) are $100, adult cats are $80, and senior cats (over seven years old) are $70. Find out more on the Cat Protection Society's website

Already have a four-legged friend in your life? Check out the best places to bring your dog in Melbourne. Looking for something else to do over Easter? We've got you covered there too.

Staff writer
Cassidy is Time Out Melbourne's editor. She really does believe Melbourne is better than Sydney. It hurts her feelings to be called a grammar Nazi, but that doesn't mean she's not one. Fight with her on Twitter at @Cassper_K.