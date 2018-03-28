Get free cat care items if you adopt a cat over Easter

Thousands of healthy, loveable kittens and cats are left at Melbourne's shelters every year needing forever homes. The Cat Protection Society re-homes more than 900 of them annually and aims to find homes for 90 per cent of the cats and kittens that arrive on its doorstep.
Over the Easter long weekend, the Cat Protection Society is giving away a host of goodies to anyone who adopts an adult cat.
New cat parents will receive a free litter tray, litter scoop, double food bowl, 4kg Bag of Max's litter and a 2kg bag of Hills dry food.
Kittens are $120 to adopt, young cats (six months to a year) are $100, adult cats are $80, and senior cats (over seven years old) are $70. Find out more on the Cat Protection Society's website.