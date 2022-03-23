Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Easter egg hunt
Photograph: Gabe Pierce/Unsplash

The best things to do in Melbourne over the Easter long weekend

Fill the four-day weekend with hot cross buns, chocolate eggs and fun, family-friendly activities

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier
Advertising

Whether or not you celebrate Easter, we can all get behind the idea of a four-day weekend. The Easter long weekend falls from April 15 to 18 this year, and to help you maximise your holiday, we've rounded up our top picks of the best things to do. 

It goes without saying we've included classic Easter traditions like chocolate eggs, hot cross buns and Easter egg hunts. But if those aren't really your thing, we've also included theatre productions, stand-up comedy shows and our favourite campsites. 

RECOMMENDED: The best day hikes from Melbourne.

Plan your Easter in Melbourne

Advertising
Sip on hot cross bun-flavoured cocktails
Photograph: Supplied

Sip on hot cross bun-flavoured cocktails

If you've ever had a hot cross bun and thought the flavour combo would make for a delightful cocktail, you're in luck: Nice AF has mixed the flavours into a tasty bottled beverage called Buns Bunny. The tipple has notes of coffee, chocolate and naval orange zest and goes down easy in a glass with ice. To purchase, head to the website

Read more
Advertising
Order the limited-edition Easter collection from Koko Black
Photograph: Supplied

Order the limited-edition Easter collection from Koko Black

Beloved artisan chocolatier Koko Black has launched its 2022 collection featuring autumnal colours and treasures. Think luxe dark chocolate eggs made with quinoa and goji berries or caramelised coconut or chocolate half-eggs filled with hot cross bun bites or sprinkle-coated chocolates. Prefer to keep things simple? You can also get classic milk, dark or white chocolate eggs in small, medium or large sizes. To shop the products, head to the Koko Black website

Read more
Advertising
Get a free vegan Easter slice at Smith + Deli
Photograph: Supplied

Get a free vegan Easter slice at Smith + Deli

The slice experts over at Springhill Farm have crafted a delicious hot cross bun-flavoured Easter slice. It blends together sweet cinnamon, spiced nutmeg, juicy currants and zesty orange topped with white chocolate swirls, and it's completely vegan. If you're among the first 100 people to purchase a coffee at Smith + Deli on April 17, you'll receive a slice for free. 

Read more
Hunt for eggs at the Jackalope Hotel
Photograph: Supplied

Hunt for eggs at the Jackalope Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Merricks North
  • price 4 of 4

Just what is a jackalope? In American folklore, a jackalope is a cross between a jackrabbit and an antelope. It's usually pictured as a rabbit with antlers, and it has been appearing in American myths and legends for hundreds of years. And it's the mascot of the Jackalope Hotels down in Merricks North, where you can take the kids for an Easter egg hunt. The hunt kicks off at 11am, and once kids have found the eggs hidden around the property, you can enjoy an Easter Sunday lunch on the property. 

Read more
Advertising
See An American in Paris
Photograph: Darren Thomas

See An American in Paris

  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • Southbank

This magnificent piece of stagecraft will be playing throughout the entire Easter long weekend, including on Easter Sunday arvo. We don't want to spoil it for you, but long story short, it's an orchestral-work-turned-movie-turned ballet-infused musical theatre show centred around post-war Paris. To learn more, read our review here

Read more
Buy ticket
Advertising
Head to the Macedon Ranges for its autumn festival
Photograph: Supplied

Head to the Macedon Ranges for its autumn festival

  • Things to do
  • Fairs and festivals

From March 26 until April 25, the Macedon Ranges will play host to a huge celebration of all things autumn. Several events are taking place over the long weekend, including a day session at DV Cider House where you can enjoy country tunes, frosty ciders and slow-cooked pork pies and a children's Easter storytime session. For more information, head to the website

Read more
Buy ticket
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Take a scenic drive through Victoria
Photograph: Visit Victoria

Take a scenic drive through Victoria

  • Travel

There's nothing like hitting the tarmac and heading out for an adventure on the open road. Of course, it's all about the journey, not the destination. With that in mind, we've rounded up some of the most beautiful drives across Victoria, from our famous, undulating coastal routes to snowy alpine highways. 

Read more
Recommended

    More on Easter

      You may also like
        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.