The best things to do in Melbourne over the Easter long weekend

Whether or not you celebrate Easter, we can all get behind the idea of a four-day weekend. The Easter long weekend falls from April 15 to 18 this year, and to help you maximise your holiday, we've rounded up our top picks of the best things to do.

It goes without saying we've included classic Easter traditions like chocolate eggs, hot cross buns and Easter egg hunts. But if those aren't really your thing, we've also included theatre productions, stand-up comedy shows and our favourite campsites.

