Get free cocktails or snacks at every QV Melbourne Outdoor Cinema screening

The outdoor cinema season just got serious. QV Melbourne has announced that you can get a free themed cocktail or snack prior to every screening remaining in the Flick/Fest season. There will also be live performances at every Saturday night screening, and, as a special concession to the arrival of the Year of the Dog, pooches will be welcome at every screening too.

So what does this actually mean? Well, this Thursday night's screening of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon comes with free fortune cookies on arrival. Not bad. But then from February 22-25, for the films Arrival, Get Out, La La Land and Lion, free cocktails will be served up from the Flick/Fest Bar, inspired by Hollywood icons. Watch out for a flash mob performance of 'Another Day of Sun' ahead of La La Land.

During Fashion Week, March 1-4, the films will be The Devil Wears Prada, The September Issue, Zoolander and Annie Leibovitz: Life Through a Lens, and the free drink will be a Sparkling Pomegranate Vodka Punch.

March 8-11 it's 1980s flashback time with Top Gun, Labyrinth, The Breakfast Club and Stand By Me. Flick/Fest Bar serving up free old-school (vodka optional) slushies and retro pick ‘n’ mix lollies. Animation week (March 15-18) has free popcorn and fairy floss on alternating nights; highlights include My Neighbour Totoro.

You can sing-a-long to your favourite musicals from March 22-25 with the Flick/Fest bar serving up free pink lemonade, popcorn and fairy floss to get your sugar buzz going.

The season closes on Saturday March 31 with a surprise screening of a crowd favourite and live entertainment to match from 7.30pm onwards. It's Easter, so expect chocolate fairy floss. Obviously.

Tickets to the silent cinema are just $12.