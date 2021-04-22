Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Tan Hot Pot
Photograph: Supplied

Get served by a robot at this hot pot restaurant

The future is now, and it's mouth-numbingly spicy

By Rushani Epa
Advertising

Tan Hot Pot has 700 restaurants across China, the United States, Canada, France, Japan and Singapore and it has just opened its first Australian venue in Melbourne.

The hot pot chain prides itself on dishing up Sichuan-style hot pot brimming with numbing Sichuan chillies, and offers punters the chance to be served by a robot.

The robot, which looks a lot like Eva from the animated film Wall-E, delivers food to the table if you give the staff a heads up, and smiles at you if you tap its head. Cute or creepy, you decide. 

Tan Hot Pot Robot
Photograph: Supplied

The venue’s signature dish is duck blood, and it’s the only eatery in Melbourne to dish the delicacy up. For those not in the know, duck blood tofu is solidified duck’s blood which makes a silky accompaniment to spicy hot pot. Guests can also choose from eight soup bases, including two vegan bases, and all of the regular hot pot trimmings. 

Tan Hot Pot is open every day from 11:30am to 3pm and 5pm to 11pm and is located at 130 Bourke St, Melbourne.

Feeling the chill? Warm up with some of Melbourne's best noodle soups.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.