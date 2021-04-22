Get served by a robot at this hot pot restaurant

The future is now, and it's mouth-numbingly spicy

Tan Hot Pot has 700 restaurants across China, the United States, Canada, France, Japan and Singapore and it has just opened its first Australian venue in Melbourne.

The hot pot chain prides itself on dishing up Sichuan-style hot pot brimming with numbing Sichuan chillies, and offers punters the chance to be served by a robot.

The robot, which looks a lot like Eva from the animated film Wall-E, delivers food to the table if you give the staff a heads up, and smiles at you if you tap its head. Cute or creepy, you decide.

Photograph: Supplied

The venue’s signature dish is duck blood, and it’s the only eatery in Melbourne to dish the delicacy up. For those not in the know, duck blood tofu is solidified duck’s blood which makes a silky accompaniment to spicy hot pot. Guests can also choose from eight soup bases, including two vegan bases, and all of the regular hot pot trimmings.

Tan Hot Pot is open every day from 11:30am to 3pm and 5pm to 11pm and is located at 130 Bourke St, Melbourne.

