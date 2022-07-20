Order this: Braised Beef Noodle Soup
To know Master Lanzhou noodles is to love Master Lanzhou noodles. The ubiquitous Melbourne chain serves authentic Lanzhou beef noodle soup with hand-stretched-to-order noodles and rich soup that is pure, concentrated, beef flavour. Our pick is the braised beef noodle soup that has melt-in-the-mouth braised beef chunks along with their special chilli oil, coriander and radish. Be warned, that this soup is seriously addictive –thankfully, it's an addiction the whole family can get behind.