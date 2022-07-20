Melbourne
Timeout

Two bowls of ramen and a bowl of fried chicken sits on top of a wooden table.
Photography: Parco Ramen

The best noodle soups in Melbourne

Rid yourself of the winter blues with a satisfying bowl of noodle-y goodness

Written by
Jess Ho
& Emily Morrison
It’s common knowledge that carbs make everything better – and this science applies to soups, too. Steaming broths enhanced with thick, chewy noodles are the most practical (and delicious) way to ensure you stay warm this winter. If you like them spicy, meaty, or somewhere in between, we’ve done the research and rounded up Melbourne's best for your slurping pleasure.

Looking for cheap eats? Check out our favourite lunches in the CBD. Still need a winter warmer? Why don't you head to one of these wine bars?

Best noodle soups in Melbourne

Master Lanzhou Noodle Bar
Master Lanzhou | Instagram

1. Master Lanzhou Noodle Bar

Order this: Braised Beef Noodle Soup

To know Master Lanzhou noodles is to love Master Lanzhou noodles. The ubiquitous Melbourne chain serves authentic Lanzhou beef noodle soup with hand-stretched-to-order noodles and rich soup that is pure, concentrated, beef flavour. Our pick is the braised beef noodle soup that has melt-in-the-mouth braised beef chunks along with their special chilli oil, coriander and radish. Be warned, that this soup is seriously addictive –thankfully, it's an addiction the whole family can get behind. 

Emily Morrison
2. Parco Ramen

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Moonee Ponds

Order this: Lobster Ramen

Melbourne’s most exclusive soup is notorious for its limited supply. Only 40 portions of the Parco Lobster Ramen a day (up from 20) are available and unlike your classic tonkatsu broth (which is thickened with the fat from pork bones) this ramen uses corn starch. This means you get that familiar, viscous soup, without the post-requisite cardiologist appointment. The broth is simmered for eight hours which results in a sweet, distilled crustacean flavour. It contains handmade, springy noodles and some typical and not-so-typical ramen accoutrements – including a whole Moreton bay bug tail. While there, try some of Parco's other less-than-usual ramen broths, including yuzu or truffle ramen. 

Emily Morrison
Dragon Hotpot
Photograph: Supplied

3. Dragon Hotpot

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Melbourne

Order this: Signature Ma La Tang Hot Pot

If you like to take control of your noodle soup destiny, Dragon Hot Pot is the place for you. Choose your ingredients from a plethora of options, then pay by weight. They have a range of preparation methods and broths available, but our pick is their signature malatang. Malatang translates to 'spicy numbing soup', which is due to the Sichuan peppercorns and chillies which create a numbing and vibrating sensation in the mouth. The soup is aromatic, complex and has an incredible depth of flavour. Our favourite addition is the knife-cut noodles due to their satisfying texture, but everything else is up to you. The broth comes in four spice levels, but even the mild option packs a punch. Beginners, you have been warned. 

Emily Morrison
Pho Hung Vuong Saigon Restaurant
Shutterstock

4. Pho Hung Vuong Saigon Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • Footscray

Order this: Beef Phở

Vietnam's most famous edible export is a hearty soup of rice noodles, protein and herbs. To get your fix of the world's best winter warmer, we suggest Pho Hung Vuong 2. Their beef pho is so rejuvenating and comforting that it's almost medicinal (has anyone tried this in an IV bag?). The deceptively simple soup is complex in flavour with deeply savoury notes and a fragrant profile. It’s adorned with thinly sliced rare beef that cooks in the piping hot broth and you’ll also receive a plate of bean sprouts, mint and sauces to tailor the flavour to your preference. It’s the world's best hangover cure and with a side of crispy spring rolls, you’ll be dancing down Vic street.

Laksa King
Photograph: Leslie Haworth

5. Laksa King

  • Restaurants
  • Flemington
  • price 1 of 4

Order this: Fish Head Curry Laksa

Laksa King is a Melbourne institution. It's been around since 1988 (albeit in different locations) and amassed a dedicated following of laksa enthusiasts. The tantalising mix of curry paste, coconut milk, two types of noodles and vegetables is an intoxicating way to warm your belly. There's a variety of protein or veggie toppings, but we suggest the fish head. This cut is the underappreciated MVP of the seafood kingdom. It tends to impart a stronger flavour than other bits of the fish, along with having the most succulent meat. The sweet and spicy broth is a sure-fire way to forget any winter blues.

Emily Morrison
Neko Neko
Photograph: Carmen Zammit

6. Neko Neko

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Fitzroy
  • price 1 of 4

Order this: Vegan Tan Tan Ramen

Tantanmen is a creamy ramen style that’s made from peanut powder, sesame paste and chilli oil. With this foundation, you can see how it's perfect for a vegan rendition. Typically topped with spicy ground pork, Neko Neko in Fitzroy uses a soy mince that has a similar consistency. The soy-milk-based broth is creamy, nutty and slightly sweet, with the smokey chilli oil for added depth. It's a decadent, guilt-free bowl of satisfying noodles that will provide you with some ethical bonus points. 

Emily Morrison
Dainty Noodle Express
Photograph: Supplied

7. Dainty Noodle Express

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Melbourne

Order this: Spicy Stewed Pork Chitterlings Noodle Soup

Offspring of Melbourne's favourite, Dainty Sichuan, Dainty Noodle Express delivers that familiar spicy flavour profile; in a food court setting. The menu revolves around Chongqing noodles which originated in, you guessed it, Chongqing. Made with a chicken broth base and chewy wheat noodles, it's umami, fragrant and a spicy flavour bomb. You can pick from a variety of toppings, but we suggest trying something new in the form of pork chitterlings. These are the small intestines of the pig and deliver a mild flavour, calamari-like texture that absorbs the delicious broth extremely well. Like mum always said, you won’t know until you try. 

Emily Morrison
Yoi Indonesian Fusion
Photograph: Supplied/Yoi Indonesian Fusion

8. Yoi Indonesian Fusion

  • Restaurants
  • Melbourne

Order this: Bakso Yoi

According to the restaurant, 'yoi' is translated to mean 'yes' and that's what you’ll be screaming when you try this mouth-watering dish. Bakso is an Indonesian meatball soup. This rendition uses handmade Australian beef with rice vermicelli, ramen-like noodles, spring onions and deep-fried wonton skins served in a clear aromatic broth. It's a fulfilling, delicately flavoured bowl of goodness that contains a textural wonderland. It's being peddled as a limited edition, so get it whilst you can! 

Emily Morrison
Dodee Paidang
Photograph: Graham Denholm

9. Dodee Paidang

  • Restaurants
  • Thai
  • Melbourne
  • price 1 of 4

Order this: DoDee Variety

Tom Yum is a quintessential Thai soup that has a spicy and sour flavour profile. DoDee Paidang regularly attracts hordes of hungry diners for their rendition of this classic soup.  If you struggle to pick toppings from the delicious selection, may we suggest the DoDee Variety? It comes with spongey fishballs, pork ribs, pepper meatballs and crunchy peanuts and wonton skins. Pick your noodles and spice level, and enjoy. It is important to remember that this spice level refers to Thai spice, so unless you are particularly well versed with this kind of heat we suggest starting at the lower end. It will clear your sinus and get your nose juices running. In a good way. 

Emily Morrison
Darac Grill and Bar
Darac Grill and Bar | Instagram

10. Darac Grill and Bar

Order this: Army Stew

Is it a noodle soup? Is it not? Don't over think it, just go with it – when you eat it, you'll understand why it's on this list. Army Stew or 'Budae Jiigae' is a cauldron of meats and veggies in a kimchi broth. It's spicy, sour and savoury and you can even get cheese melted on the top. Add the optional ramen noodles to fill your winter carb quota and throw in a side of KBBQ whilst you’re at it. 

Mr Ramen San
Photograph: Creative Commons / insatiablemunch

11. Mr Ramen San

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Melbourne

Order this: Ch Siu Ramen

What kind of noodle soup list would this be without a rich-as-Jeff Bezos style tonkotsu ramen? Known as Hakata-style ramen, this 10hr broth is an umami-laden, unctuous noodle fest with pork chashu, leeks, and the compulsory soft-boiled googy. If decadent broths aren't your speed, try their tsukumen (dipping noodles) for a lighter but equally satisfying alternative. Tucked away in the Mid-City arcade this is a slurp and dash situation, or should we say, slurp and roll. 

Emily Morrison
Shimbashi Soba

12. Shimbashi Soba

  • Restaurants
  • Melbourne

Order this: Tempura Soba

What's better than noodle soup? Noodle soup with fried things of course! Shimbashi Soba creates their noodles using organic Tasmanian Buckwheat, which is ground on site each day and turned into noodles before service to make a perfectly chewy and lightweight soup accomplice. Served in a light, soy-sauce broth made better with impossibly light tempura for that crunch factor. A lot of their menu can be made vegan so you can bring the whole gang. 

Emily Morrison
Udon Izakaya Maedaya
Udon Izakaya Maedaya | Instagram

13. Udon Izakaya Maedaya

Order this: Hot Pot Udon

If you like your noodles with a serious chew, then boy do we have the dish for you. Izakaya Maedaya has a range of comforting hot pot soups with the chewiest, thickest udon noodles. Pick from a range of soup bases and toppings, and then get slurping. Keep in mind, that an Izakaya is a type of Japanese bar that serves dishes specifically meant to complement alcoholic drinks. Get warm via their food, and their endless booze menu including umeshu, which is a beloved Japanese plum liquor. 

Emily Morrison
Gogyo
Gogyu Fitzroy | Instagram

14. Gogyo

Order this: Chilli Shoyu Ramen

Gogyo is the sister of the International ramen chain Ippudo, so you know it has some serious noodle-y pedigree behind it. Although they're known for their Kogashi (burnt miso) ramen, we suggest giving their chilli shoyu a try. Light soy-based broth with chilli, coriander and citrus, it's a flavoursome alternative to some of the heavier ramen options. You might get an eyebrow raise from staff, and a concerned warning of the “spice level”, but this list is designed to give you dishes to warm you up, and this soup will do just that. 

Emily Morrison
Bowltiful
Photograph: Jess Ho

15. Bowltiful

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Melbourne

Order this: Noodles with soy bean paste and minced beef with wide noodles

Bowltiful serves the Chinese-Muslim style of beef noodle and Bowltiful keeps it as traditional as possible. Choose from nine varieties of hand-pulled noodles that vary in shape and thickness to go into any of the eight dishes available. Beef and lamb offal feature in the noodle soups, whereas ground bean pastes, eggy tomato and a garlic-bomb gravy top dry noodle dishes. A mark of a great hand-pulled noodle is when the gluten in the flour has been worked so hard it produces a bouncy, chewy single noodle, which is the case at Bowltiful. If you opt for the thickest noodle, be warned, it is definitely excellent eating, but you will need to be deft with your chopsticks as it is as thick as a credit card, makes for messy eating and could result in mega splash-back.

Tina's Noodle Kitchen
Photograph: Supplied

16. Tina's Noodle Kitchen

  • Restaurants
  • Melbourne
  • price 1 of 4

Order this: Fish slices with pickled mustard greens

If Dainty Sichuan were a fashion house, Tina’s Noodle Kitchen would be one of its diffusion labels. Specialising in thick rice noodles in a double chicken stock base, these soups are served in piping hot clay pots that arrive bubbling, cooking at the table. The fish slices with pickled mustard greens gives more depth than other variation and fills you up without weighing you down. Hard-core fans may opt for super spicy versions, but they often give up before they’re full due to the three-chili rating.

Lanzhou Beef Noodle
Photograph: Graham Denholm

17. Lanzhou Beef Noodle

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Melbourne
  • price 1 of 4

Order this: Spicy braised beef noodle

This no-fuss student haunt has a get-in-get-out policy, so if you’re up for a quick meal or take away, this is the place to go. Broths come nuanced and clear, amped up with soft chunks of radish, slices of braised beef belly and topped off with a chilli-laden spice paste. Another plus is noodles are hand-pulled to order and you can choose your thickness with each bowl.

Mensousai Mugen

19. Mensousai Mugen

  • Restaurants
  • Melbourne

Order this: Tori soba (add an egg)

They may be ramen by name, but these noodle-heads are no one-trick ponies. If you’re up for a change from the usual pork-heavy ramens that sometimes leave you comatose, this delicate soba dish is a superb alternative. The thick, ramen noodles are swapped out for thin, house-made wavy noodles that sit in a clear but flavoursome chicken broth seasoned with pink Himalayan salt, accompanied by tender slices of chicken breast, house-made chicken meatballs, bamboo shoots and spring onion. Add a marinated egg for a touch of richness if that's your jam. Oishi!

Phở Nom

20. Phở Nom

  • Restaurants
  • Melbourne

Order this: Pho Saigon

The usual gripe of being in the CBD is that there is no good pho. That’s where Pho Nom has stepped in and saved the day. Not only has chef Jerry Mai opened two stores in the city, ladling out perfectly balanced broths that have been cooking for more than 24 hours, but she uses Warialda beef and Glenloth chickens as the backbone to her dishes, assuring you of the provenance of your meat. The Pho Saigon is built off a deep and clean beef broth, slippery rice noodles, slices of soft-cooked brisket, rare beef and beef balls. A station with the freshest Thai basil, bean sprouts, sliced chilis and lemon wedges are also available for you to adjust your bowl. Can’t go wrong with that.

Soi 38
Photograph: Vince Caligiuri

21. Soi 38

  • Restaurants
  • Thai
  • Melbourne
  • price 1 of 4

Order this: Boat noodle soup

If we told you some of the best boat noodles in Melbourne were in a car park, would you believe us? Well, you’ve just gotta try it for yourself. Soi 38 specialises in only four dishes, and you chose your noodle and level of soupiness and adjust each bowl to your preference with the condiment caddy on the table. Our pick is the fragrant, sweetly spiced boat noodles with beef. Vermicelli or glass noodles do an excellent job of soaking up the complex broth, but really, there is no wrong combination.

Grandma Noodle
Photograph: Creative Commons

22. Grandma Noodle

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Melbourne
  • price 1 of 4

Order this: Traditional grandma chongqing noodles

Grandma Noodle is a global chongqing chain, but the noodles are built off quality and consistency. A range of chillis and spices are fried off and added to a rich stock that builds this deceptively complex bowl of heady noodles. Sichuan peppercorns offer that telltale numbing characteristic of chongqing food. This bowl does not come topped with any proteins, but the spicy and savoury broth hits all sides of your palate, and you won’t be left wanting more.

Still cold?

