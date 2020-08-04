Get this countdown calendar that gives you one chocolate for every day of lockdown

The “You’ve Got This” chocolate box aims to help you get through the next six weeks, one day at a time

We all have our little ways of coping with adversity. For some of us, that involves chocolate.

For those of us inclined towards eating our feelings, Docklands chocolatier Kep Whitley has created a lockdown survival box featuring 42 hand-painted chocolates. That’s one for every day of the stage four lockdown, sort of like an advent calendar but instead of Christmas, it ends with probable stage three restrictions. More chocolate may be in order...

The aptly named “You’ve Got This” box contains 42 truffles and bonbons in flavours such as yuzu gel with matcha ganache, milk chocolate cardamom apple, peanut caramel praline, and banana walnut rum. If you’re wondering what the difference is between a truffle and a bonbon, truffles have chocolate on the inside and another ingredient on the outside, and bonbons are the inverse (basically filled chocolate shells). Both are delicious, so much so that limiting yourself to one a day may turn out to be the biggest challenge of the next six weeks.

The box costs $90 and is available for two weeks via the Kep Whitley online store.

