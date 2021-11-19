It’s G&T season, and we reckon this new peachy offering by Four Pillars is going to be the new favourite at summer picnics and rooftop bars. Made in collaboration with Zoë Foster Blake’s cult skincare brand Go-To, the 'My New Go-To Gin' features flavours of peach, lemon myrtle, ruby grapefruit and pink peppercorns.

It’s the perfect base for everything from a classic G&T to a bubbly bellini or tart peach bramble. And after a night of quaffing several peachy cocktails, it’s imperative that you schedule in a bit of self-care. Each bottle comes with a free Transformazing face mask by Go-TO to help you revive your dehydrated and hungover skin.

Quantities are limited, so if you’re keen on peachy beverages this summer, head to the Four Pillars website to place an order while supplies last. The ‘My New Go-To Gin’ retails at $85 for a 700mL bottle.

