Timeout

A hand holding a bottle of gin that has a pink label reading 'My New Go-To Gin.'
Photograph: Supplied

Get your hands on this new peachy gin by Four Pillars Gin

It's the perfect base for a classic G&T, bubbly bellinis and tart brambles

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier
It’s G&T season, and we reckon this new peachy offering by Four Pillars is going to be the new favourite at summer picnics and rooftop bars. Made in collaboration with Zoë Foster Blake’s cult skincare brand Go-To, the 'My New Go-To Gin' features flavours of peach, lemon myrtle, ruby grapefruit and pink peppercorns. 

It’s the perfect base for everything from a classic G&T to a bubbly bellini or tart peach bramble. And after a night of quaffing several peachy cocktails, it’s imperative that you schedule in a bit of self-care. Each bottle comes with a free Transformazing face mask by Go-TO to help you revive your dehydrated and hungover skin. 

Quantities are limited, so if you’re keen on peachy beverages this summer, head to the Four Pillars website to place an order while supplies last. The ‘My New Go-To Gin’ retails at $85 for a 700mL bottle. 

Looking to stock up that liquor cabinet? Check out this new plant-infused gin by Anthers Distillery and the Royal Botanic Gardens. 

