Gift someone this box of 12 mini Australian spirits for Christmas

If you’re an aficionado of cute little bottles of booze, this 12 Good Spirits of Christmas pack is for you.

The pack by Melbourne-based retailer Good Spirits comes with 12 Australian spirits in 50 to 200ml serves and includes everything from whisky to gin, dry vermouth to rum. There’s even coffee liqueur, blue curaçao, flavoured sodas by Capi, a 200ml limited-edition bottled cocktail and a long, twisted bar spoon for you to mix your concoctions with.

The brand aims to celebrate many of the great producers and distillers in Australia, and the line-up for this offering includes Melbourne Gin Company, Mr Black, Marionette and more. The pack also comes with a choose your own adventure product chart that lets you map out what you can make with all of the spirits.

To top it off you can reuse the bottles as they’re made of glass – maybe try putting a flower in them or keeping them on display somewhere.

The 12 Good Spirits of Christmas is available for pre-order now so you can get some of your Christmas shopping out of the way. Purchase it or have a look at the other cocktail packs via the website now.