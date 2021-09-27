Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The mixed spirits advent calendar by Gin Loot.
Photograph: Gin Loot

The best boozy advent calendars in Australia

What could be better than getting a small piece of chocolate every day? Getting a bottle of wine every day

https://d32dbz94xv1iru.cloudfront.net/customer_photos/a40b0553-996a-46ff-ada3-2b440fee9705.jpg
https://media.timeout.com/images/105797571/image.jpg
Written by
Cassidy Knowlton
&
Adena Maier
Advertising

Opening presents on Christmas Day is great, but you know what's even better? Getting to open presents for the 24 days leading up to it. Thanks to whoever invented the advent calendar, you can milk the festive season for all it's worth.

Most advent calendars are filled with chocolates or toys, but for those who like to turn their celebrations up a notch we've rounded up these boozy advent calendars. Pre-order one now so that you can taste top-notch beers, wines, ciders and spirits throughout December. And after the year we've had, let's face it: it might be time for a drink, or 24. 

RECOMMENDED: The best gift hampers in Melbourne.

Good Pair Days
Photograph: Good Pair Days

Good Pair Days

What's in it: 12 full-size bottles of wine

How much: $295-$795

It's a choose your own drinking adventure at Good Pair Days, with numerous 12-bottle advent calendars available, at price points between $295 and $795. You can choose between an all-red calendar, a mixed pack or a 'chillable' calendar of whites, roses and sparkling (we're guessing; they're pretty tight-lipped about the exact contents). Every pack includes 12 full-sized bottles of wine – whether that'll do you for 12 days or 24 is really up to you. 

Read more
Gin Loot
Photograph: Gin Loot

Gin Loot

What's in it: 24 mini bottles of gin

How much: $319, including delivery

The gin box contains 24 30ml bottles of gin from around the world as well as 24 140ml bottles of tonic. The gins will be a mix of flavoured, dry, barrel-aged, navy-strength and more and you'll receive a mix of aromatic, elderflower, Indian and Mediterranean tonics. 

Read more
Advertising
Whisky Loot
Photograph: Gin Loot

Whisky Loot

What's in it: 24 mini bottles of whisky

How much: $279

Give yourself (or a whisky-loving friend) the gift of 24 30ml bottles of whisky from around the world. All kinds of styles are represented, from peaty single malt Scotch to smooth, sweet American bourbon. It will definitely make the festive season more festive. 

Read more
Whisky Loot Collector's Edition
Photograph: Gin Loot

Whisky Loot Collector's Edition

What's in it:  12 larger but still mini bottles of super-premium whisky

How much: $429

The bad news: There are only 12 bottles in this advent calendar, not 24. The good news: They are 60ml apiece, rather than the 30ml of the normal box. The better news: They are premium whiskies from all over the world, including some that have been aged for up to 25 years. This one's for the true firewater connoisseur. 

Read more
Advertising
Mixed Spirits Loot
Photograph: Gin Loot

Mixed Spirits Loot

What's in it: 24 mini bottles of several types of spirits

How much: $259

If you're not keen on a box full of just gin or just whisky, give yourself the gift of variety with this box of mixed spirits. On top of gins and whiskies, you'll receive tasters of tequila, rum, vodka, pisco, mezcal, shochu and more from countries like Africa, Mexico, Peru, Jamaica, and Japan. 

Read more
De Bortoli
Photograph: De Bortoli

De Bortoli

What's in it: 24 mini bottles of wine

How much: $139, including delivery

Yarra Valley winery De Bortoli has filled an advent calendar with all sorts of wine for the festive season. The box has 12 different varieties of red, rose, sparkling and white. There are 14 187ml piccolos and ten 200ml piccolos, and they include De Bortoli favourites like prosecco, chardonnay and rose. 

Read more
Advertising
Brewquets
Photograph: Brewquets

Brewquets

What's in it: 25 beers from around Australia

How much: $140

Most of the advent calendars on this list only include 24 drinks for you to open up leading up to Christmas, but this calendar includes a beer for you to enjoy on Christmas day. The box is designed to fit in your fridge so you can ensure that your tinnie is cold and ready to drink after opening. 

Read more
Copper and Oak
Photograph: Copper and Oak

Copper and Oak

What's in it: 25 full-sized ciders

How much: $140

Perth-based booze merchants Copper and Oak are offering a cider advent calendar, filled with Australian and international drops for apple lovers. We don't know exactly what's in the box, but we're hoping for interesting fruit ciders and delicious drinks from around the world. The deadline to order it in the eastern states is November 12 (you can order it after that time, but it might not arrive by December 1). Copper and Oak also offers whisky ($350), gin ($250), wine ($140) and beer ($130) advent calendars.

Read more
Advertising
The Beer Drop
Photograph: The Beer Drop

The Beer Drop

What's in it: 24 cans or bottles of IPAs or craft beers

How much: $145-$190

The Beer Drop specialises in gift packs and subscription boxes filled with delicious independent beers made in Australia. If you have a craft beer lover in your life (or you are one yourself), pre-order one of these cases filled with drops from big, small and new breweries. 

Read more
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.