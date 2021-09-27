What could be better than getting a small piece of chocolate every day? Getting a bottle of wine every day

Opening presents on Christmas Day is great, but you know what's even better? Getting to open presents for the 24 days leading up to it. Thanks to whoever invented the advent calendar, you can milk the festive season for all it's worth.

Most advent calendars are filled with chocolates or toys, but for those who like to turn their celebrations up a notch we've rounded up these boozy advent calendars. Pre-order one now so that you can taste top-notch beers, wines, ciders and spirits throughout December. And after the year we've had, let's face it: it might be time for a drink, or 24.

