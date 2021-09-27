What's in it: 12 full-size bottles of wine
How much: $295-$795
It's a choose your own drinking adventure at Good Pair Days, with numerous 12-bottle advent calendars available, at price points between $295 and $795. You can choose between an all-red calendar, a mixed pack or a 'chillable' calendar of whites, roses and sparkling (we're guessing; they're pretty tight-lipped about the exact contents). Every pack includes 12 full-sized bottles of wine – whether that'll do you for 12 days or 24 is really up to you.