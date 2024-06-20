Good news: Melbourne has been named in the top ten cities for solo female travellers

If you ask us, we think everyone should set off on a solo adventure at least once in their lifetime. But for women considering flying solo while travelling, carefully choosing a destination is an important consideration, as different cities have various safety concerns. Luckily for adventurous gals everywhere, the hard work of researching has been taken care of, with a report naming the top 15 destinations for solo female travellers.

Esteemed travel publication Travel and Leisure put together the list, written by their expert team of travel journalists. The cities were chosen based on other studies like the Global Peace Index and the Global Gender Gap Report, as well as factors like crime rates, accessibility and more. Melbourne ranked tenth on the list, praised for our city's "safety and simplicity" for travellers.

According to Travel and Leisure, Melbourne's high ranking in the Economist Intelligence Unit's Global Liveability Index, tourist-friendly city circle tram and popularity as a tourist destination all contributed to claiming a top ten spot. Melbourne was also named as the ninth best city for solo female travellers last year in a report from Airbnb and female-founded personal safety app WalkSafe.

Elsewhere across the globe, the number one destination recommended for solo female travellers is the idyllic Reykjavik in Iceland. The country has consistently topped both the Global Peace Index and Global Gender Gap Report, meaning its safety factor for female travellers is thoroughly verified. In the second spot was Barcelona in Spain, followed by Seattle in the United States and Munich in Germany. These cities were all lauded for their solo traveller-friendly lifestyles and attractions.

So if you're considering a solo trip, why not? Sure, you may need to summon the courage to ask a total stranger to snap photos of you, but it can pay off for the freedom to do what you want whenever you want, opportunities to meet new people and create lasting memories.

The 15 Best Destinations for Solo Female Travellers

Reykjavik, Iceland Barcelona, Spain Seattle, Washington, United States Munich, Germany Dubrovnik, Croatia Austin, Texas, United States Salzburg, Austria Taipei, Taiwan Copenhagen, Denmark Melbourne, Australia Stockholm, Sweden Okinawa, Japan Norway's Fjords Washington D.C., United States London, England

