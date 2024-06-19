Here's a Melbourne fun fact for you: our city is home to a flourishing herd of Asian elephants. You might recall a whole lot of elephant-related hubbub at the beginning of 2023, when Melbourne Zoo welcomed the third bouncing baby born in as many months. Now the nine-strong herd is moving into the enclosure equivalent of a swanky mansion at Werribee Open Range Zoo, where visitors will witness the majestic mammals in a whole new way.

The elephant's new enclosure will span a ginormous 21 hectares, with a habitat that will cater to their every need. It will include seven different yards, two huge pools, massive weatherproof barns and a two-metre-deep sandpit.

Photograph: Jo Howell

The $88 million expansion is of elephantine proportions, equating to the size of a whopping five MCG stadiums and the entire Melbourne Zoo. There'll be a visitor walking trail, including overpasses for the elephants to cross above. Construction has officially reached the halfway mark, with anticipation building for the world-class enclosure to be revealed.

Artist rendering: Zoos Victoria

It'll be home to the growing Asian elephant herd, including the three super-cute calves, Aiyara, Roi-Yim and Kati – who will all celebrate their second birthdays within the next year. The whole herd, with mums and bubs, dad and two other female elephants, will move into their new digs later this year. Visitors will be able to see them from early 2025, which will be here before we know it.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Melbourne newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

