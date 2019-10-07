Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Gorge on bottomless pasta at Pretty Boy Italian Steakhouse
Gorge on bottomless pasta at Pretty Boy Italian Steakhouse

By Jess Ho Posted: Monday October 7 2019, 12:18pm

Pretty Boy Italian Steakhouse
Photograph: Supplied

If you didn't know, International Pasta Day is on Friday, October 25. To celebrate, Pretty Boy Italian Steakhouse is offering bottomless spaghetti and meatballs on Friday (yes, Friday!), October 25 for a measly $29 per person. The pasta is made in-house, rather than from a packet, and is accompanied by a tomato sugo and house-made meatballs. 

It's not often that we come across an event like this on a Friday night, so we imagine that bookings for this event are going fast. Speaking of which, you'll have to book to secure yourself the opportunity to do your best impression of Bacchus in a modern-day, CBD restaurant setting where over-indulgence will be a socially acceptable activity.

