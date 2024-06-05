Melbourne
Timeout

Group of friends sharing pizzas.
Photograph: Ashley Ludkin

Gorge on entire pizzas for just 18c a pop at Lucky Coq's DJ star-studded birthday bash

That's for the whole pizza, not just a slice (oh, and Boogs will be there)

Lauren Dinse
Written by
Lauren Dinse
Nawww, don't they grow up so fast? Your fave Windsor spot for cheap pizzas and late-night tomfoolery, Lucky Coq, is about to turn 18! To celebrate, the crew are throwing a birthday bash to remember – and you're invited.

After swinging open its doors for the first time back in 2006, it wasn't long before Lucky Coq quickly rose up as a Chapel Street legend, beloved by students and bar crawlers alike for its wallet-friendly prices and chilled-out atmosphere. Now, the bar legends are gearing up for the ultimate celebration: the Golden Coq party. 

Mark your calendars for Saturday, June 22, when the festivities kick off at 2pm. The kitchen will be firing up the ovens and dishing out pizzas for just 18 cents all day and night. Yes, you read that right – 18 cents for a whole pizza, no funny fine print! From classic favourites like the capricciosa to bolder creations like the peri peri pollo, Lucky Coq's entire pizza menu will be available at this crazy-low price. And with tasty options ranging from American cheeseburgers to Vietnamese banh mi, there's something for every palate so your whole group can go nuts all night long!

Pizza.
Photograph: Ashley Ludkin

But the fun doesn't stop at the food. Throughout the day and night, some of Chapel Street's finest DJs, including John Course and Spacey Space, will be spinning tunes to keep the party pumping. It's sure to be a day filled with good vibes, good music, and, of course, Lucky Coq's yummy (and dirt-cheap) pizza.

To toast to 18 years of success, the bar will also be offering drink specials, including $8 Goldy lagers and $15 cocktails like Espresso Martinis and Spicy Margs all night long.

Lucky Coq's venue manager Tom McGee is thrilled to welcome patrons to take part in the celebrations. 

“We love being where Chapel Street comes for pizzas or to party – and usually both! What better way to celebrate an incredible 18 years here than with some of Melbourne’s best DJs spinning amazing tunes, great drinks and cocktails and 18 cent pizzas," he says. "The Golden Coq is going to be a party for the ages.”

Join Lucky Coq for their 18th Birthday Party at 179 Chapel Street, Windsor on Saturday, June 22. The party kicks off at 2pm and goes until 3am, and the kitchen will be open until 10 pm, so remember to bring along your appetite!

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Melbourne newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

