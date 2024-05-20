Just in: Melbourne is home to five of the world’s best steak restaurants for 2024

The World's 101 Best Steak Restaurants have been announced, with two Melbourne restaurants making the top 20

Now here's some mouthwatering news meat lovers will be happy to sink their teeth into: five Melbourne restaurants have just ranked in an epic round-up of the world's finest dining destinations for steak in 2024. We already knew our carnivorous game is strong in this town, from our much-loved barbecue joints – both American and Korean – to our fabulous steakhouses, but it's still wonderful to be recognised on a global scale.

London-based media company Upper Cut Media House has just released its esteemed list of the World's 101 Best Steak Restaurants for 2024, and not only did five of our restaurants make the top 101, but two even made the top 20.

The top Aussie gong actually goes to Sydney, with Neil Perry’s Double Bay fine diner Margaret voted the third best steak restaurant in the world for 2024 – and the best in Australia. But Melbourne wasn't far behind, with Armadale's Victor Churchill ranking 11th place. The judges praised the unique hybrid dining venue as "an exemplary showcase of gastronomy that seamlessly blends fine dining with a theatrical display of butchery".

Steer Dining Room was voted the 17th best steak restaurant in the world, and second best in Melbourne (fourth best in the country). Steer was commended for its selection of premium steaks, which include a range of local and international cuts. "Each piece of meat is chosen for its quality and flavour profile, ensuring that every steak served is of the highest standard," the judges noted.

Photograph: Supplied / Steer

In 86th spot was Prahran's stylish French bistro Entrecôte. The panel credited the restaurant's inclusion to its classic take on steak frites: a perfectly cooked steak cut of 270 days grain-fed Australian Angus beef, served with a top-secret herb butter sauce and endless crispy fries.

Gimlet – winner of Time Out Melbourne's Best Fine Diner Award 2023 – came in at 94th place, with its succulent dry-aged Gippsland strip steak and O’Connor T-bone getting a well-deserved mention. And finally, we had Grill Americano rank at 98th place, marking it the 11th best restaurant for steak in Australia.

All up, Sydney had six restaurants make the list – one more than Melbourne, not that it's a competition – including Margaret in third place, Rockpool Bar and Grill in eighth, the Gidley in 24th, Bistecca in 45th, Porteño in 71st and Kingsleys in the 89th position.

A big 'well done' to all our Aussie steakhouses that made the 'cut' (geddit?), and of course, everyone else on the list that's making us want to book a round-the-world steak trip, stat. If you’re keen to eat your way around more of Melbourne's best steak restaurants, you can check out our guide here.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Melbourne newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED: