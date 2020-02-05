Gourmet Pawprints is hosting a mystery dog tour to fire affected towns

Gourmet Pawprints is hosting a dog-friendly mystery tour on Saturday, March 7. The enigmatic tour will take Melburnians and their furry sidekicks to regional towns in Victoria to support businesses directly and indirectly affected by this summer's devastating bushfires.

The tour is designed for you and man’s best friend to get out of the house and enjoy a day of leisure while putting money back into towns hit over the recent months.

The dog friendly bus (playfully named Bella) takes you on a drive to a secret regional location where you can wander the area and buy from local businesses.

Departing from Port Melbourne, the two-hour drive has several stops along the way so you and your four-legged friend can stretch out on your adventure away from the city.

The bus has everything from a fruit platter to doggy seat belts making sure people and their pups can be at ease while travelling.

Gourmet Pawprints also hold a range of dog-friendly days such as winery tours, picnics and even a doggy walking tour in Williamstown if you can't make the magical mystery tour.

For more information, head over to Gourmet Pawprints’ website.