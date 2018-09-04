Grab the buoys – you can now do Sunday brunch on a boat

Having brunch is as Melbourne as wearing black or drinking coffee on milk crates. But for those bored with having brunch on land we have good news – Searoad Ferries (aka the ferry service that connects the Mornington and Bellarine peninsulas) have launched a new high seas brunch-inspired high tea.

Every Sunday starting September 9, Searoad Ferries is hosting an 11am brunch high tea on both the Sorrento and and Queenscliff departing ferries. Included in the $55 brunch is a two-tiered stand of breakfast and high tea favourites – think quiches and danishes alongside finger sandwiches, fluffy scones and of course those sparkling ocean views.

Pair that with juice, espresso coffee, tea or an alcoholic beverage (locally sourced beer, wine or sparkling) to complete your boating brunch.

The brunch high tea is a two-hour return sea voyage. Bookings can be made online.