How to drink your way around the the Bellarine Peninsula

Melbourne, we know you have a love affair with the Mornington Peninsula, and it's warranted. But this story isn't about the wineries out east. We think it's about time the city tasted the great drops being created on the Bellarine. The Bellarine Peninsula has been producing wine since the 1980s, and frankly, we think it's about time the rest of the world knew about it. Whether you're new to wine, pushed for time or really know your pinots from your cab savs, there's something on the Peninsula' for you.

Skip the bottleneck of cars leaving Melbourne and travel to the Bellarine Peninsula via Port Phillip Ferries. The private ferry service travels between Docklands and Portarlington seven days a week, with return fares starting at $34 for adults.