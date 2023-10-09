Dreaming of taking some aesthetic snaps at Brisbane’s incredibly Instagrammable Calile Hotel, but not so keen on forking out for a plane ticket? Well, Melburnians hankering for an ultra-stylish staycation will soon be in luck, because the operators behind the Calile have just announced a new $150 million boutique hotel in Southbank. That's right, fresh off the back of the Calile Hotel snapping up 12th place on the World's 50 Best Hotels list, the folks at TFE Hotels have announced they will also be operating a new hotel in Melbourne. The luxe establishment is being brought to life by diversified property developer Time & Place, along with their joint venture partner MaxCap Group. Personally, we're already blocking out our calendars for an aesthetic AF staycation the second these swanky suites open up.

Hannah St. Hotel will boast 188 sophisticated rooms across ten levels at the junction between the Arts Precinct, the CDB, South Melbourne and the Yarra River. Adding to the hotel’s aesthetic cred is the fact that Flack Studios has been brought on board to handle the interior design. They’re the same studio that’s behind Aussie pop darling Troye Sivan’s Carlton home, which is so fabulous it was famously featured in Architectural Digest. With design cred like that, you can bet half of Melbourne will be rushing in the doors.

The new hotel will take up residence inside the Queensbridge Building, a luxury apartment complex that will feature more than 300 apartments as well as lush private gardens upon its completion.

Photograph: Supplied/Hannah St. Hotel

Guests at Hannah St. Hotel will have access to many of the Queensbridge Building’s enticing perks, including the gym, lap pool and a co-working space decked out with soundproof podcasting rooms – talk about luxe and practical. The hotel itself will also have a neighbourhood bar, a restaurant and a rooftop bar and events space.

The hotel is named for the small street it will call home, however the street itself was named after Patrick Hanna, an engineer and shipbuilder who once operated a punt across the Yarra River, helping locals get to work.

Hannah St. Hotel is set to open in September 2025 and construction is already underway.

