A giant pheasant stature in bushland at the netrance to Gumbuya World
Photograph: Supplied / Flourish PR

Gumbuya World wants you to name its famous giant pheasant

If your name is chosen you'll win a yearly family pass to the amusement park

By
Nic Dowse
Gumbuya World used to be known as "where the city meets the country". It's also famously where you can meet a 20-metre-long statue of a golden pheasant, just one of the many "big things" that dot Australia's landscape. Now the wildlife and amusement park is giving you the chance to name the famous giant pheasant.

From now until June 25, Gumbuya World is asking Victorians to suggest names for the giant pheasant via the park's Facebook page. If your name is chosen as the monolith's moniker, you'll win a yearly pass to Gumbuya World for you and your family. If you're looking for tips, Gumbuya World CEO, Ron Weinzierl, says: "We’re looking for the most original and creative name that also leans into the Australian and Indigenous background of Gumbuya World."

The giant pheasant has stood guard at Gumbuya World since the early 1980s and honour the park's previous life as a pheasant farm. Despite being damaged by vandalism in 2011, the statue has been restored and remains one of the park's most popular attractions. 

Visit the park's Facebook page to submit your entry. The winning name will be announced on June 28.

We love big things! Here's some of our favourites from all around Australia.

