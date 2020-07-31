Harlow is looking for dog models for the bar's new rooftop mural

In addition to being immortalised in the mural, the winning pups will also get free dog treats for life

All dogs go to heaven, but not all dogs get turned into murals. Your dog might though, with Richmond bar Harlow putting the call out for canine models to star in its new rooftop mural.

The inner-city bar is launching a new rooftop space in spring and is looking for three photogenic dogs to pose for the rooftop's mural. Any and all prospective Melbourne dog models can apply, with the bar asking applicants to post a photo of themselves (or you know, get their human to) on Instagram with the hashtag #puppypalsofharlow and tag the bar (@harlowbar).

Applicants will be whittled down to a shortlist of ten, which will be put to a public vote to determine the lucky three dogs to star in the mural. Is this the dog equivalent of the Bonds Baby Search? Quite possibly.

The three winning dogs will be given the greatest honour that can be bestowed to a Melburnian – being immortalised as a mural at a rooftop bar. They will also get free dog treats for life, a custom Harlow dog hoodie and $100 in food and drink app credit that their owners can spend once Harlow can reopen.

You've got until August 10 to submit a photo of your pooch via Instagram. The public poll of shortlisted dogs will run from August 11 to 24. Visit the website to find out more.

