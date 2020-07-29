You can now get a Viking feast from Mjolner delivered to your house

There are meals… and then there’s a Viking meal. Lucky for us, Mjolner is making sure you’re well-fed in lockdown with a true Viking meal.

If you’ve been to this Norse mythology-themed bar in Melbourne’s CBD, you’ll know that they take this shit seriously. The Mjolner Feast includes three courses, plus the option to add extra if you’re feeling a little Norse-y (I don’t think that pun worked but stick with me, please).

Entrees include gravlax, pickled cucumber, horseradish cream on an oat and linseed cracker, and a burrata with confit mushrooms, tarragon and toasted rye bread. Mains are a beef short rib with meat glaze, white radish and chimichurri, and a rotisserie chicken with sweet corn, corn powder and chicken jus. Vegetarians can also be fed with a pumpkin and ricotta dumpling in sage burnt butter. For dessert, it’s an apple waffle crumble and sides include potatoes with goat’s cheese, cornichons and shallots, and broccolini with red pepper and almond sauce. You can also add on a roast bone marrow if you want to go full barbarian.

The bar is also serving up takeaway cocktails, wines, whisky or beers to match with your meal.

Orders come in multiples of two guests, with a maximum of ten (this is obvious, but this is not an excuse to have a dinner party – currently you can't have any guests over to your home). Prices start at $140 for two. Pre-orders need to be in by 3pm for next day delivery or pick-up. Head here to order yours.





