Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is giving away 700 free tickets tomorrow

Here's some news that's almost as good as receiving your own acceptance letter from Hogwarts: the producers of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child are giving away 700 tickets to the final dress rehearsal of the show's Australian premiere season. And you can put those galleons away – they're totally free!

To be one of the first in Melbourne to see the show, all you need to do is head down to the Princess Theatre tomorrow morning (Sunday, Jan 13), where they'll be giving away tickets (one per person, so bring your mates) to 700 lucky Potterheads. They're tickets for performances of both parts of the show, next Wednesday (Jan 16) and Thursday (Jan 17).

You'll need to rock up at 9am and collect a wristband at the box office. At 11am, they'll start distributing the tickets. And yes, wearing your house colours is encouraged and might just give you a better shot at securing tickets.

Final dress rehearsals are usually reserved for the creative team, family and friends. A few things might be a bit bumpy as they prepare for their first paying audience, but you can be assured that it's a full performance of the show.

We don't know much more than what's been announced in this Facebook video – the only advice we've got is to get to the Princess Theatre nice and early, whether you plan on travelling via the floo network, apparition, portkey, broomstick, or just plain old public transport.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child starts performances at the Princess Theatre on January 18.

Can't get to the Princess Theatre in time for the giveaway? Never fear – you can still score $40 tickets through the digital lottery.

