High tea in a box is now a thing you can order in iso

If you’re missing high tea in lockdown, this Melbourne venue is delivering it to you

Time to ditch the trackies and put on your fancy pants. Collins Coffee House is currently offering high tea in a box for those in Melbourne who have a hankering for scones, mini quiches and popping their pinkies out while sipping.

The box comes with all the right fixings including savoury treats like roasted butternut pumpkin and sage tarts, caramelised onion and Yarra Valley Persian feta quiches, egg and mayo mini rolls, cucumber ribbon sandwiches and chicken Waldorf ribbon sandwiches. For the sweet tooths, there’s mini flourless orange and almond cakes, spiced carrot cakes and Italian ricciarelli almond biscuits with amarena fabbri cherries (the top tier of all daggy Italian biscuits if you ask this second-generation Italian). Naturally, you’ll also get freshly baked scones that come with Yarra Valley pure cream and raspberry preserve.

You can also add on some of Collins Coffee House’s house blend teas if you don’t have anything fancy in the house.

The box will set you back $95 and delivery is available seven days a week. Check it out on Collins Coffee House’s website here.

